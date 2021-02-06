Connect with us

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, February 5, 2021 / CNW / – TMX Group today announced its financing activities on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2021.

TSX welcomed 23 new issuers in January 2021, compared to 10 the previous month and 24 in January 2020. The new listings were 14 exchange-traded funds, one closed-end fund, two technology companies, one cleantech company, two consumer products and services companies, one life sciences company and two mining companies. Total funding raised in January 2021 decreased 26% from the previous month, but increased 787% from January 2020. The total number of financings in January 2021 was 63 years old, up from 53 the previous month and 44 years old January 2020.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed to the TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed five new issuers in January 2021, compared to eight the previous month and one in January 2020. The new listings were for three private equity companies, a life sciences company and a mining company. Total funding raised in January 2021 decreased 9% from the previous month, but increased 79% from January 2020. There were 173 financings in January 2021, compared to 177 the previous month and 140 in January 2020.

TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics for January 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange


January 2021

December 2020

January 2020

Listed issuers

1 662

1642

1,590

New issuers listed

23

ten

24

IPOs

18

8

21

TSXV graduates

4

2

3

Listed issues

2 319

2 293

2 236

IPO financing raised

$ 399,568,184

$ 339,028,246

$ 74,162,550

Secondary funding raised

$ 2,390,949,448

$ 3,479,516,201

$ 241,681,604

Additional funding raised

$ 55,827,062

$ 47,308,800

$ 4,950,408

Total funds collected

$ 2,846,344,694

$ 3,865,853,247

$ 320,794,562

Total number of financings

63

53

44

Issues quoted in market capitalization

$ 3,400,209,926,420

$ 3,398,550 50 102,622

$ 3,245,387,151,336

Cumulative statistics for the year


2021

2020

% change

New issuers listed

23

24

-4.2

IPOs

18

21

-14.3

TSXV graduates

4

3

+33.3

IPO financing raised

$ 399,568,184

$ 74,162,550

+438.8

Secondary funding raised

$ 2,390,949,448

$ 241,681,604

+889.3

Additional funding raised

$ 55,827,062

$ 4,950,408

+1 027.7

Total funds collected

$ 2,846,344,694

$ 320,794,562

+787.3

Total number of financings

63

44

+43.2

Issues quoted in market capitalization

$ 3,400,209,926,420

$ 3,245,387,151,336

+4.8

TSX Venture Exchange**


January 2021

December 2020

January 2020

Listed issuers

1,888

1,889

1,933

New issuers listed

5

8

1

IPOs

3

5

1

TSX graduates

4

2

3

Listed issues

1 975

1,974

2,016

IPO financing raised

$ 1,250,000

$ 12,042,642

$ 350,000

Secondary funding raised (1)

$ 279,256,485

$ 370,556,898

$ 201,035,636

Additional funding raised

$ 590,405,149

$ 576,022,238

$ 284,224,897

Total funds collected

$ 870 911 634

$ 958,621,778

$ 485,610,533

Total number of financings

173

177

140

Issues quoted in market capitalization

$ 81,859,216,266

$ 78,362,951,154

$ 46,190,840,629

Cumulative statistics for the year


2021

2020

% Change

New issuers listed

5

1

+400.0

IPOs

3

1

+200.0

TSX graduates

4

3

+33.3

IPO financing raised

$ 1,250,000

$ 350,000

+257.1

Secondary funding raised (1)

$ 279,256,485

$ 201,035,636

+38.9

Additional funding raised

$ 590,405,149

$ 284,224,897

+107.7

Total funds collected

$ 870 911 634

$ 485,610,533

+79.3

Total number of financings

173

140

+23.6

Issues quoted in market capitalization

$ 81,859,216,266

$ 46,190,840,629

+77.2

Includes NEX (not applicable to new listed issuers, IPOs and IPO fundings raised)


(1) Secondary financing includes prospectus offers on a cash basis and secondary


TMX Group does not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of this information. The information in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely on the information in this press release for any commercial, commercial or financial purposes. By using this press release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this press release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that have been listed January 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer name

Company symbol

Accelerate OneChoice Alternative Portfolio ETF

Oneco

Bitcoin trust

BITC.UN and BITC.U

BMO Clean Energy Index ETF

ZCLN

BMO Covered Purchase Technology ETF

ZWT

BMO MSCI Fintech Innovation Index ETF

ZEND

BMO MSCI Genomics Innovation Index ETF

ZGEN

BMO MSCI Innovation Index ETF

ZINN

BMO MSCI Next Gen Innovation Internet Index ETF

ZINT

BMO MSCI Tech and Industrial Innovation Index ETF

ZAUT

BMO TIPS US Short Term Index ETF

ZTIP

Bragg Gaming Group Inc.

TO BOAST

CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund

CMGG

Cl Gold Bullion Fund

FALLS

Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund

THE DATA

Harvest Clean Energy ETF

HCLN

Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF

TRVL

HempFusion Wellness Inc.

CBD.U

Eyecare Kits Ltd.

KITS

MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc.

DRDR

Monarch Mining Corporation

GBAR

Novo Resources Corp.

NVO

VIQ Solutions Inc.

VQS

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

XBC

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer name

Company symbol

Compass Venture Inc.

CVI.P

Haw Capital 2 Corp.

HAW.P

Railtown Capital Corp.

RLT.P

Skylight Health Group Inc.

SHG

Summa Silver Corp.

SSVR

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group harnesses global markets and builds digital communities and analytical solutions that facilitate the financing, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. The main activities of TMX Group includeToronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX alpha exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Stock Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, andTrayport which provide quote markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. The head office of TMX Group is Toronto and operates offices in North America (Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and new York), as well as in the main international markets, in particular London and Singapore. For more information on TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

