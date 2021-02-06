Business
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, February 5, 2021 / CNW / – TMX Group today announced its financing activities on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2021.
TSX welcomed 23 new issuers in January 2021, compared to 10 the previous month and 24 in January 2020. The new listings were 14 exchange-traded funds, one closed-end fund, two technology companies, one cleantech company, two consumer products and services companies, one life sciences company and two mining companies. Total funding raised in January 2021 decreased 26% from the previous month, but increased 787% from January 2020. The total number of financings in January 2021 was 63 years old, up from 53 the previous month and 44 years old January 2020.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed to the TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed five new issuers in January 2021, compared to eight the previous month and one in January 2020. The new listings were for three private equity companies, a life sciences company and a mining company. Total funding raised in January 2021 decreased 9% from the previous month, but increased 79% from January 2020. There were 173 financings in January 2021, compared to 177 the previous month and 140 in January 2020.
TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics for January 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
January 2021
December 2020
January 2020
Listed issuers
1 662
1642
1,590
New issuers listed
23
ten
24
IPOs
18
8
21
TSXV graduates
4
2
3
Listed issues
2 319
2 293
2 236
IPO financing raised
$ 399,568,184
$ 339,028,246
$ 74,162,550
Secondary funding raised
$ 2,390,949,448
$ 3,479,516,201
$ 241,681,604
Additional funding raised
$ 55,827,062
$ 47,308,800
$ 4,950,408
Total funds collected
$ 2,846,344,694
$ 3,865,853,247
$ 320,794,562
Total number of financings
63
53
44
Issues quoted in market capitalization
$ 3,400,209,926,420
$ 3,398,550 50 102,622
$ 3,245,387,151,336
Cumulative statistics for the year
2021
2020
% change
New issuers listed
23
24
-4.2
IPOs
18
21
-14.3
TSXV graduates
4
3
+33.3
IPO financing raised
$ 399,568,184
$ 74,162,550
+438.8
Secondary funding raised
$ 2,390,949,448
$ 241,681,604
+889.3
Additional funding raised
$ 55,827,062
$ 4,950,408
+1 027.7
Total funds collected
$ 2,846,344,694
$ 320,794,562
+787.3
Total number of financings
63
44
+43.2
Issues quoted in market capitalization
$ 3,400,209,926,420
$ 3,245,387,151,336
+4.8
TSX Venture Exchange**
January 2021
December 2020
January 2020
Listed issuers
1,888
1,889
1,933
New issuers listed
5
8
1
IPOs
3
5
1
TSX graduates
4
2
3
Listed issues
1 975
1,974
2,016
IPO financing raised
$ 1,250,000
$ 12,042,642
$ 350,000
Secondary funding raised (1)
$ 279,256,485
$ 370,556,898
$ 201,035,636
Additional funding raised
$ 590,405,149
$ 576,022,238
$ 284,224,897
Total funds collected
$ 870 911 634
$ 958,621,778
$ 485,610,533
Total number of financings
173
177
140
Issues quoted in market capitalization
$ 81,859,216,266
$ 78,362,951,154
$ 46,190,840,629
Cumulative statistics for the year
2021
2020
% Change
New issuers listed
5
1
+400.0
IPOs
3
1
+200.0
TSX graduates
4
3
+33.3
IPO financing raised
$ 1,250,000
$ 350,000
+257.1
Secondary funding raised (1)
$ 279,256,485
$ 201,035,636
+38.9
Additional funding raised
$ 590,405,149
$ 284,224,897
+107.7
Total funds collected
$ 870 911 634
$ 485,610,533
+79.3
Total number of financings
173
140
+23.6
Issues quoted in market capitalization
$ 81,859,216,266
$ 46,190,840,629
+77.2
Includes NEX (not applicable to new listed issuers, IPOs and IPO fundings raised)
(1) Secondary financing includes prospectus offers on a cash basis and secondary
TMX Group does not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of this information. The information in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely on the information in this press release for any commercial, commercial or financial purposes. By using this press release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this press release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that have been listed January 2021:
Toronto Stock Exchange
Issuer name
Company symbol
Accelerate OneChoice Alternative Portfolio ETF
Oneco
Bitcoin trust
BITC.UN and BITC.U
BMO Clean Energy Index ETF
ZCLN
BMO Covered Purchase Technology ETF
ZWT
BMO MSCI Fintech Innovation Index ETF
ZEND
BMO MSCI Genomics Innovation Index ETF
ZGEN
BMO MSCI Innovation Index ETF
ZINN
BMO MSCI Next Gen Innovation Internet Index ETF
ZINT
BMO MSCI Tech and Industrial Innovation Index ETF
ZAUT
BMO TIPS US Short Term Index ETF
ZTIP
Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
TO BOAST
CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund
CMGG
Cl Gold Bullion Fund
FALLS
Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund
THE DATA
Harvest Clean Energy ETF
HCLN
Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF
TRVL
HempFusion Wellness Inc.
CBD.U
Eyecare Kits Ltd.
KITS
MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc.
DRDR
Monarch Mining Corporation
GBAR
Novo Resources Corp.
NVO
VIQ Solutions Inc.
VQS
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
XBC
TSX Venture Exchange
Issuer name
Company symbol
Compass Venture Inc.
CVI.P
Haw Capital 2 Corp.
HAW.P
Railtown Capital Corp.
RLT.P
Skylight Health Group Inc.
SHG
Summa Silver Corp.
SSVR
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group harnesses global markets and builds digital communities and analytical solutions that facilitate the financing, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. The main activities of TMX Group includeToronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX alpha exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Stock Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, andTrayport which provide quote markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. The head office of TMX Group is Toronto and operates offices in North America (Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and new York), as well as in the main international markets, in particular London and Singapore. For more information on TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]