COVID-19 Vaccine Suppliers in North Texas to Receive Over 110,000 First Doses Next Week – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Coronavirus vaccine suppliers in North Texas will receive 110,825 combined first doses next week, according to Texas State Department Health Services.

Texas is expected to receive 401,750 first doses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the week of February 8, with an additional 330,925 seconds for people who have received their first injection in recent weeks. DSHS said it is working with healthcare providers to make sure people get their second dose in a timely manner.

Of the 19 hubs in North Texas, six are in Dallas County, four in Collin County, three in Tarrant County and there is one each in Denton, Ellis, Fannin, Johnson counties, Navarro and Parker.

Do you want to register on a waiting list for vaccines?

As the state begins distributing COVID-19 vaccines for people in phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have started waiting lists for those who want to be vaccinated.

You can now register to receive the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. The links are below:

Waitlist links: Collin – Search the waiting list | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You don’t have to be a county resident to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county – registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County also takes registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS Vaccine Helpline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, dial 940-349-2585.

Collin County is expected to receive 10,600 first doses of the vaccine distributed among its four pole suppliers: Allen Fire Department, Baylor Scott & White Plano, Collin County Health Care Services and Fire Department by McKinney.

The six Dallas County hubs will receive a total of 41,325 first doses. The county centers are Baylor University Medical Center, City of Dallas, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Parkland Hospital, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and the City of Garland Department of Health.

The three Tarrant County centers, the Arlington Fire Department, Tarrant County Public Health and Texas Health will dispense 25,750 combined first doses.

Denton County Public Health will receive 9,750 after a large-scale vaccination site opened at Texas Motor Speedway last week.

TMC Bonham Hospital in Fannin County to Receive 975 First Doses; the Corsicana-Navarro public health district will receive 1,500; and the Parker County Hospital District in Weatherford will receive 1,950, according to DSHS.

Two new hubs in North Texas will open next week in Ellis and Johnson counties. Baylor Scott White Waxahachie will receive 2,500 first doses and the Cleburne Fire Department will receive 1,000.

In addition to 19 vaccination centers in North Texas and 85 statewide, vaccines will be sent to hundreds of small vendors, such as pharmacies and hospitals, in 135 different counties.

The number of first doses received by the state is lower than last week due to a one-time vaccine surge. First, the federal government provided a 30% increase in the number of Moderna doses last week. Second, there was a one-time return of 126,750 doses of Pfizer vaccine reserved for long-term care facilities. The initial distribution was overestimated, so some doses were sent back to the states, the DSHS said.

The DSHS encourages vaccine distributors to take accommodation measures for people 75 years and older, who remain at high risk of COVID-19.

Individuals should be able to return to the same provider for their second dose within six weeks of the first.

Providers in Texas have administered nearly 2.9 million doses of the vaccine. More than 2.2 million people have received at least one dose and nearly 670,000 have been fully immunized.

The vaccine was administered to residents of 254 counties, according to the DSHS.

The state said there was not enough vaccine to provide one vaccine to every supplier every week.

Johnson & Johnson filed with the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday for emergency use authorization to distribute its single-dose vaccine. The FDA will review this request over the next few weeks.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, Click here.