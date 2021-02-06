Calls for California theme parks to reopen get help from new state bill

Desperate to reopen sooner rather than later, California theme parks are hoping that a state bill unveiled this week will persuade Gov. Gavin Newsom to relax guidelines that so far require a huge drop in new COVID cases -19 before park operations can resume.

Under the current color-coding system governing how and when businesses can reopen, large theme parks like Disneyland, Seaworld, Legoland, and Knotts Berry Farm cannot welcome guests again until the COVID-19 infection rates in their home counties drop where there is less than one new case per 100,000 people per day, which would put them in the least restrictive level, or yellow.

Two members of the Southern California assembly introduced the AB 420, which asks Newsom to adjust the multi-tier system so that parks can reopen once a county enters the orange tier, the second less restrictive of the four levels. The measure to fall into this level is 1 to 3.9 new cases per day per 100,000, a rate that is not even close to current conditions yet.

In San Diego County, the current daily rate of cases, adjusted for the number of tests performed by the local area, is just over 40 cases per 100,000. Now in the more restrictive category, the purple level , San Diego is expected to see a dramatic improvement in transmission rates to even move to the next level, the red level, which calls for daily rates of four to seven new cases per 100,000.

Acknowledging that it may be until the end of summer before the bill can, if successful, make it to the board of governors, its authors hope the effort will push Newsoms’ office now to make changes in the meantime.

I am a lawmaker and this is our process to move big issues forward, said MP Sharon Quirk-Silva, D – Fullerton, whose district includes Disneyland and Knotts Berry Farm. The governor could pass the bill and get married to continue working together or it could be amended or dropped or even not come out of the first committee. This is to send a message to the governor that our theme parks are languishing, that the economy needs to start to recover and that we need a roadmap, and a roadmap is to move those levels to open up the parks earlier.

Quirk-Silva, who chairs the Assembly Committee for Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism and Internet Media, co-wrote the legislation with his Republican colleague MP Martinez Valladares from Santa Clarita, whose district includes Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Theme parks have been closed since the pandemic began in March, although SeaWorld San Diego is now allowed to reopen at greatly reduced capacity under zoo rules. This Saturday, it will resume operations by reservation only, but all its rides will be banned.

Legoland, which is reopening its Castle theme hotel next Friday, has argued, like other parks, that there is no scientific data to suggest that opening theme parks leads to increased transmission or virus outbreaks.

The prolonged closure of our complex has not only affected many of our employees who have been on leave or lost their jobs, but we are an integral part of the economy of San Diegos, said Park President Kurt Stocks. in a press release. We have won praise from state, county and city lawmakers we have met and implemented into our plan.

Even if parks were allowed to increase their reopening to slightly less restrictive levels, the guidelines specify that capacity would be limited to just 25%.

Quirk-Silva, who says she had discussions with Newsoms staff about her bill, said she visited Downtown Disney, now open to Disneyland, and Knotts Berry Farm, to have a first-hand insight into the type of protocols they have adopted. to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To get into downtown Disney you have to take your temperature, there are more and more actors reminding people to wear a mask, she said. Parks have shown how to move people safely and we have almost 20,000 employees between these two theme parks out of work and looking for a way to get back on their feet.

We can compare that to Florida where the parks are open and they haven’t seen some of the epidemics that might come up, so I’m very confident that I’m starting to really change the settings and allow some type of recovery.

State officials noted last year that they had visited parks here in California, including Disneyland and Universal, as well as parks that had already reopened in Florida, but were still not convinced it should be a faster reopening. California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr Mark Ghaly noted at the time that amusement parks are inherently riskier environments.

Quirk-Silva said members of the governing team told him they were concerned that visitors would remove their masks once they entered the theme parks and also noted the difficulty of find contacts for park visitors. In her recent discussions with Newsoms’ office on the theme park issue, she admitted that while she does not yet have a specific agreement, she believes the two sides are getting closer.

The California Attractions and Parks Association said it was pleased with the efforts of the two lawmakers to speed up the reopening of theme parks, noting that tens of thousands of jobs are at stake.

COVID transmission rates are improving and vaccine distribution is underway, but major California theme parks do not have a timeline or realistic path to reopening if left within guidelines. State, according to the coalition.

No date has yet been set for a hearing on the Assembly bill, but Quirk-Silva expects it to be submitted to his committee by the end of the month.