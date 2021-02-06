Reservoir Capital Corp. involved in lawsuit with Nigerian shareholder Canadian Stock Exchange: REO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – (CSE: REO) –Reservoir Capital Corp. (CSE: REO) (“REO“or the”Business“) announces that an offshore subsidiary of the Company, Kainji Power Holdings Limited (KPHL), was recently informed of a legal action brought in Nigeria against the Company, its subsidiaries and its Executive Chairman, by shareholder MS Bello. In May 2019, Mr. Bello, a Nigerian citizen, acquired approximately 7% of the then outstanding shares of the company in consideration for the indirect acquisition of 3.5 million shares of the Nigerian hydroelectric company Mainstream Energy Solutions Ltd (MESL) of Mr. Bello pursuant to a share exchange agreement dated April 25, 2019 (see press release filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile on May 7, 2019 for further details) (the “TransactionMr. Bello wants the transaction to be canceled and the outright redemption of the 3.5 million MESL shares (out of the total holding by REOs of approximately 20 million MESL shares).

The lawsuit resulted in an interim court injunction ordering the suspension of part of the dividend payments owed by MESL to KPHL pending a hearing scheduled for February 22, 2021. The Company and other selected defendants have appointed AKTalabi & Co as her attorney to represent them in this lawsuit and seek to strike the case out of the Nigerian courts, which she considers unfounded and unfounded and inappropriate to be heard outside of Canada. Until this dispute is resolved, the Company may experience delays or partial dividend payments from MESL.

About Reservoir Capital Corp.

REO asset portfolio includes minority indirect economic interests in clean energy assets (currently 4 hydropower plants) representing 46.3 MW of net operating capacity (3.2 MW net affected by the above dispute).

2019 REO Financial Statements (year ended December 31, 2019) shows dividend income from the Company’s investments of $ 1,756,152 during the twelve month period.

REO 2020 Financial Statements (fiscal year ended December 31, 2020) not yet released but dividend income received on December 31st Sept 2020 was already $ 1,543,433 – according to our Q3 2020 management record.

Vision and mission of REOs is to build a balanced portfolio of clean generating and near-generation energy assets (with a current focus on hydro and geothermal) in growing economies (with a current focus on Africa).

REO strategy to achieve its Vision is to approach shareholders with quality private assets and offer them diversification, liquidity and exposure to a growing portfolio built up according to a disciplined investment policy.

REO investment policy essentially consists of taking carefully selected minority economic interests in quality clean energy assets in key geographies, targeting regular dividends over long periods, while offering the potential for capital gain in the medium term.

