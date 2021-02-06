Recall of dips, salads for lack of inspection





An Illinois company is recalling dips, potato salads and pasta salads that contain meat because they were produced without receiving federal inspection. The 6,800 pounds of product were manufactured from November 9, 2020 through January 29, 2021 by Food Evolution, a Schiller Park, IL facility, according to a recall notice issued by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service ( FSIS). . The products have expiration dates until February 6. They bear the EST establishment number. 34309 inside USDA inspection mark. Consumers can determine if they have the products by looking for the following information on the label: 31 ounces. container containing Taco Dip with refried beans, chili, sour cream, cheddar, onions, black olives, jalapenos and red pepper carefully handmade for you fresh, quick, gourmet.

18 oz. container containing Taco Dip with refried beans, chili, sour cream, cheddar, onions, black olives, jalapenos and red pepper carefully handmade for you fresh, quick, gourmet.

7 oz. container containing a tricolor Italian Rotini pasta salad with freshly hand-prepared salami for you Fresh, quick and gourmet.

8 oz. containing German Potato Salad with Bacon Carefully Handmade for You Fresh, Quick, Gourmet These items were shipped to outlets in Illinois, according to the recall notice. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS verification tasks. FSIS staff discovered that the facility was manufacturing suitable products at an offsite facility without receiving federal inspection, then repackaged and labeled the products with the USDA inspection mark at the federal facility. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products must be discarded or returned to the place of purchase. No confirmed disease has been reported in relation to the implicated products. FSIS regularly conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling companies notify their customers of the recall and that action is taken to ensure the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website atwww.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. Consumers who have questions about the recall can contact Art Sezgin, President of Food Evolution, at 818-837-7600. Consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA’s toll-free meat and poultry helpline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or via live chat viaAsk the USDA10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday to Friday. Consumers can also view the food safety messages at Ask the USDA or e-mail a question to [email protected] For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the electronic online consumer complaint monitoring system is available 24 hours a day at the following address: https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/. (To subscribe to Food Safety News for free, Click here.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos