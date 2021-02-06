How do investors choose stocks?

Mining is a technical field and requires an understanding of many complex factors.

This includes everything from the characteristics of a deposit to the actual mining method envisioned and used, and the devil is often found in these technical details.

Part 4: Assessment of technical risks and project quality

We have partnered with Eclipse Gold Mining on a series of infographics to show you how to avoid common mistakes when valuing and investing in mining exploration stocks.

Here’s a basic introduction to some technical and quality features of the project to consider when considering your next mining investment.

See the other three parts of this series so far:

So what should investors assess in terms of technical risks and project quality?

Let’s take a look at four different factors.

1. Grade: Reliable hen vs. Golden goose

Once mining has started, studies must be adapted to reality. A mine must have the flexibility and robustness to adapt pre-mine plans to the reality of execution.

A Golden Goose will get it wrong and result in failure after failure due to lack of flexibility and hoping that it will someday produce a golden egg.

Many mining projects can come into operation quickly on the basis of complex and detailed studies of a mineral deposit. However, it takes actual mining to prove these studies.

Some mining projects fail to achieve nominal tonnes and grades once production has started. However, a team response to varying grades and conditions can still make a mine a profitable mine or a reliable hen.

2. Money: Piggy Bank vs Money Pit

The degree of understanding of a mineral deposit and the appropriate density of data to support understanding is what leads to a piggy bank or money pit.

Making a project decision on a poor understanding of the geology and limited information leads to the financial pit of just making things work.

Much like compound interest, success in many technical aspects increases revenue exponentially, but it can easily go the other way if not enough data is used to make the decision to put a project into production.

3. Environment: responsible vs reckless

Not all projects are located in an ideal landscape for mining. There are environmental and social factors to consider. A mining company that takes these facts into account is more likely to go into production.

Mineral deposits are not found in convenient locations and require disturbance of the natural environment. Understanding how a mining project will impact its environment helps determine if the project is viable.

4. Team: Orchestra vs One-Man Band

Mining is a complex and technical industry that relies on many skilled professionals with clear leadership, not just one person doing all the work.

Geologists, accountants, laborers, engineers, and investor relations officers are just a few of the roles that a CEO or management team needs to deliver a profitable mine. A good leader will be the conductor of the different technical teams allowing each to play their best at the right time.

Mining 101: valuation and mining methods

In order to better consider the quality of a mining project, it is important to understand how the company is valued and how it plans to exploit a mineral resource.

Evaluation

There are two ways to assess the value of a mining project:

The Discounted cash flow The method estimates the present value of cash that will come from a mining project during its life. Value of in situ resources is a metric that rates all the metal in the ground to give an estimate of the monetary value of these resources.

Extraction method

The location of the ore body and the amount of its grade will determine the mining method a company chooses to extract the valuable ore.

Surface mining removes precious ore that is relatively close to the surface of the earth’s crust using electric trucks and shovels to move large volumes of rock. Generally, this is a lower cost method of mining, which means lower grades of ore are economical to mine. Underground mining occurs when the deposit is too deep to be mined profitably in the open pit. In other words, the quality of the deposit is high enough to cover the costs of complex engineering beneath the earth’s crust.

When techniques and quality align

This is a quick rundown of where to begin a technical look at a mining project, but is usually a good place to ask questions of the average investor.

Everything from the characteristics of a deposit to the actual mining method will determine whether a project can deliver a healthy return to the investor.