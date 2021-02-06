Chevron offers to buy Noble Energys CPU – Greeley Tribune





SAN RAMON, Calif. And HOUSTON A few months after the closing of a $ 5 billion acquisition of Weld Countys’ second largest oil producer, Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) has offered to buy full control of pipeline partner Noble Energys in the region. In a disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, California-based Chevron offered to buy the remainder of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Nasdaq: NBLX) for $ 12.47 per share. That figure is higher than the $ 10.38 per share that Chevron offered to acquire Noble last year, although that figure does not include premiums for Nobles’ proven reserves. Chevron already owns 62% of the shares of Noble Midstreams. The deal would value Noble Midstream at $ 1.12 billion. Noble was previously the second largest oil and gas producer in Weld County, having produced 30.91 million barrels of oil and 215.18 million cubic feet of natural gas in 2019, according to data from Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. The vast majority of its Colorado operations are in Weld County. The Friday offer is non-binding and has not yet received the approval of the Nobles Board of Directors. Noble Midstream was originally formed as an energy company partner to transfer and store oil and gas produced in northern Colorado to a refinery in Oklahoma, in addition to serving some of the Permian Basin operations in the Texas. It currently serves approximately 300,000 acres of oil fields in northern Colorado, including the Greeley Crescent, Wells Ranch, Bronco and Mustang fields along the Front Range. A portion of its dedicated acreage is controlled by Denver-based PDC Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCE). 2021 BizWest Media LLC

