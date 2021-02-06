Clean Power increases its investment in PowerTap to 94.5% Canadian Stock Exchange: MOVE.CN

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6) (OTC: MOTNF) (Clean Power or the Business or “MOVE”) is pleased to announce that it has increased its investment in PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”) by acquiring an additional 4.5% interest in PowerTap. As previously announced, the Company initially invested in PowerTap on October 27, 2020 by acquiring a 90% stake. With the latest investment, Clean Power has increased its stake in PowerTap to 94.5%.

PowerTap is leading the charge to build a profitable hydrogen refueling infrastructure through its environmentally friendly intellectual property, product design for the modular and lowest production cost of hydrogen and its launch plan. Hydrogen refueling stations based on PowerTap technology are already located at private companies and public stations (near the LAX airport) in California, Texas, Massachusetts and Maryland. Additional information about PowerTap can be found on its website at: https://www.powertapfuels.com.

Since Clean Power’s initial investment, PowerTap has grown its network of hydrogen refueling stations in stages, including engineering and design; continued development of PowerTap 3.0; and permit and site preparation, as updated in previous press releases. More recently, PowerTap signed a definitive agreement with Humboldt Petroleum, Inc., Peninsula Petroleum, LLC and Colvin Oil I LLC (dba GP Energy), collectively referred to as the Andretti Group to locate PowerTaps hydrogen station technology in certain Andretti Group properties. . Under the terms of the definitive agreement, the Andretti Group will further help commercialize PowerTaps technology to third-party distribution chains, major oil companies and independent stations through Andrettis’ extensive network of connections to the automotive industry. See the company’s press release of January 26, 2021 for more details on the definitive agreement with the Andretti Group.

Clean Power’s investments in PowerTap align well with the energy sector by focusing on a more hydrogen-based energy transition, as demonstrated by US President Biden’s most recent executive orders the United States towards a clean energy future by achieving a carbon-free energy sector by 2035 and putting the United States on an irreversible path to a net zero economy by 20501; and Canada’s recently announced Hydrogen Strategy, which sets an ambitious framework to cement hydrogen as a key part of Canada’s path to net zero carbon emissions by 20502.

Taking advantage of the energy industry’s momentum in favor of investments in the development of hydrogen-based technologies and the anticipated increase in demand for hydrogen-based fuel, the investment in PowerTap benefits from market conditions favorable and is aligned with the Companys investment policy, which was previously amended and restated to include the renewable energy sector as an area of ​​interest for the Company. The amended and updated investment policy is available for review on the company’s website at https://cleanpower.capital/ and will be presented for ratification at the next annual general meeting of Companys shareholders on the 15th. March 2021.

After the initial investment to acquire 90% of PowerTap, the company made this follow-on investment to increase Clean Power’s investment in PowerTap to 94.5%. The consideration paid to the sellers for the additional 4.5% of PowerTap consisted of a total of 18,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the Counterpart shares) at a deemed value of $ 2.72 per counterpart share. The vendors are independent of each other and none of them individually owns 10% or more of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company on an undiluted basis. The issuance of the counterpart shares was based on the exemption of investors accredited under section 2.3 of Regulation 45-106 respecting Prospectus Exemptions and therefore, the counterpart shares are subject to a four month and one day hold period.

_______________

1https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/01/27/fact-sheet-president-biden-takes-executive-actions-to-tackle-the-climate-crisis-at- at home and abroad, creating-jobs-and-restoring-scientific-integrity-throughout-the-federal-government /

2https://www.canada.ca/en/resources-naturelles-canada/news/2020/12/minister-oregan-launches-hydrogen-strategy-for-canada.html

ABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.

Clean Power is an investment firm specializing in opportunistic investing in private and public companies that can be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus on the healthcare and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high yield investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments. Clean Power’s most recent investment was in PowerTap on October 27, 2020 (see Companys press release of October 28, 2020). A copy of Clean Powers’ amended and updated investment policy can be found under the company profile at www.sedar.com. Learn more about Clean Power by visiting our website at: https://cleanpower.capital/

Clean Power’s common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Please visit the Company Profile on the Canadian Securities Exchange website at: https://thecse.com/en/listings/diversified-industries/clean-power-capital-corp

Contact PowerTap

Salim rahemtulla

[email protected]

PR contact

Vito Palmeri

AMW PR

c: 347.471.4488 | o: 212.542.3146

[email protected]

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATORY SERVICE PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Clean power contact

Joel [email protected]

+1 (604) 687-2038

Notice regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and targets for future transactions which are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are independent of the will to Clean Power. Some assumptions include, but are not limited to, the development of hydrogen powered vehicles by automakers, market adoption of hydrogen powered vehicles, legislation and regulations favoring the use of hydrogen. hydrogen as an alternative energy source, qualification for carbon credits, the company’s ability to build its network of hydrogen refueling stations, and the company’s ability to raise sufficient funds to finance its business plan . Forward-looking statements are statements which are not historical facts and which are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “believes” “,” Plans “,” potential “and similar expressions, or that events or conditions” will “,” would “,” could “,” could “or” should “occur or be realized. This press release contains forward-looking statements relating, among other things, to the timing and ability of the Company to make potential investments or acquisitions, if any, and their timing. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections which involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some cases, differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information. contained in this press release.

Although the company believes that the important factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it at the date of these statements, no assurance can be given as to the results, levels of future activity and achievements. and these statements are not guarantees of future performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing warnings and is provided as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.