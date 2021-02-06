Minimum wage battles and restaurant workers in California





CALIFORNIA A push to raise the federal minimum wage to $ 15 an hour was frozen this week, and that could provide relief to some California restaurateurs ravaged by the pandemic as their workers growl. Yet as the Golden State leads the way in raising its minimum wage, annual salaries for restaurateurs are falling behind their colleagues in several other states.

Minimum wage debate Even in non-COVID times, “restaurants’ low profit margins make them particularly vulnerable” to minimum wage increases, according to the California Restaurant Association, which argues savvy employees get the biggest financial gains from wage increases minimum. “Minimum wage increases often have a perverse effect on the restaurant industry, as the wage increase generally benefits those who are already the highest paid people in the restaurant: the tip waiters,” according to the CRA. .

Currently, the California minimum wage is $ 13 / hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees and $ 14 / hour for businesses with more employees. Rates are well above the current federal minimum wage of $ 7.25, which has been stuck at that level since 2009. Despite a push from many Democrats and President Joe Biden, the US Senate on Thursday approved a measure banning an increase. of the federal minimum wage. during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the national pay debate continues, California is still on track to raise its minimum wage to $ 15 / hour by 2023 for all employees; the rate will increase to $ 15 / hour in 2022 for employers with more than 25 employees.

Annual wages of restaurant workers While California may seem like a minimum wage favorite, it has one of the highest in the country a report from Business.org finds that employees of the Golden State restaurant are poorly paid compared to other professions. The average annual salary for restaurant workers in California is $ 29,533, compared to the state’s average annual salary of $ 61,290 for all occupations, according to Business.org, a Utah-based company that offers tools data for businesses.

According to Business.org, the gap between the average restaurant salary and the median salary for all other occupations ranks California as the 20th “highest paid state” for restaurant workers, but the cost of living in the Golden State can be significantly higher than the national average. . Hawaii tops Business.org’s top-earning list with an average annual salary of $ 41,502 for restaurateurs, compared to $ 54,930 for all occupations in the state. Restaurant workers in other states such as Arizona, Vermont, Washington, and New York not only earn higher annual wages than their California counterparts, but the pay gap between all other occupations in those states. is not as broad, according to Business.org results.

May 2019 state employment and professional wages estimates for California from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that workers in “fgood preparation and service related professions“Earned a median hourly wage of $ 13.08 an hour, which was above the minimum wage at the time. It’s unclear how an increase in the federal minimum wage could help California restaurateurs or hurt restaurateurs. What is the way forward? Arindrajit Dube, professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, tell NPR this week, in states like California, where the minimum wage is rising, employers have found ways to adjust, including passing the costs on to consumers. But a Colorado cafe owner disagreed with Dube. It tell NPR that every year she wonders whether she should increase the prices or reduce the quality of her products. “That leaves you in the difficult situation of asking customers to take the bill. Or do I take the hit?” she says. The pandemic has only added to concerns facing restaurants, many of which have closed temporarily or permanently. “I really had to take a look at our staff and say, ‘Do we have to bring someone part-time? and it’s heartbreaking, ” the owner of the cafe told NPR. “I don’t want to do this.”

