While Doc Martens will float on the London Stock Exchange, will the image of the counter-culture prevail?
Doc Martens boots have long been a symbol of counterculture, but some experts question whether this reputation can survive the growing ties to high fashion and the company’s recent debut on the London Stock Exchange.
“Doc Martens, I think, is going through this interesting time, where is he going to go, and will he lose his change as a rebellion shoe if he goes too far down that path?” said Elizabeth Semmelhack, Creative Director and Senior Curator at the Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto.
When it went public on January 29, the share of Dr. Martens Plc jumped to close at 450 pence after valuing its IPO at 370 pence, the upper end of an initial range. It continued to increase in the days that followed.
The boots have roots in post-war Germany, where an air-cushioned sole was developed to replace the hard leather version common in other shoes at the time. This new design was acquired in the 1960s by a British shoe company and applied to a bulbous boot with multiple lace holes and eyelets, and a distinctive yellow dot.
I bought my first pair in 95. I had to save all my babysitting money to make it happen. They were brown leather shoes because I couldn’t afford the boot version. I asked a friend to borrow them and never return them. I liked them very much and felt badass with them!
Semmelhack said that over the decades, the brand has connected with youth cultures and “great historical moments”, such as punk and grunge eras, or Gothic communities.
“Each of these moments, I think, is related to ideas of rebellion, although they started out as just a form of work shoes,” she said. The stream Matt Galloway.
Andrew Groves, professor of fashion design at the University of Westminster in the UK, remembers his first pair as “a rite of passage”, bought “in the early 1980s and the days of ska, and the Madness group “.
“It was actually a pair of 20-hole boots that they probably took about 15 minutes to put on,” he said.
Nowadays, he sees them worn by a wide range of people, from those who want a fashion statement to those who think the boots show that they don’t care at all about what they’re wearing.
“It’s one of those items that you can transform by the wearer and their attitude, and these are very rare,” he told Galloway.
He believes their broad appeal “is one of the reasons they are able to float on the stock market themselves because they mean something to everyone.”
“Everyone feels they have a personal investment, even if it is not a financial investment in the brand.”
From mods to neo-Nazis to the runway
Semmelhack said one of the early adopters of the boots was the Mods, a subculture recognizable for its clean, wetsuit and scooter aesthetic.
As the 1960s wore on, she said other subcultures came from the Mod movement: “Some of them are very welcoming and inclusive, and some are more and more nationalistic.”
“The boot itself is somehow becoming tied to the ideas of the British working class, skinheads are starting to use them as a uniform,” she said.
“For the fringe elements of this group, they become the kind of neo-Nazi skinheads.”
This association lasted for decades, leading to ideas about what the color of your laces meant.
TBH @mattgallowaycbc @TheCurrentCBC I’ve never owned a Doc Martens because I’ve always associated them with the skinhead movement. Im 47 and in fact more likely to buy a pair today!
In the 1990s, society began to present itself as a more general statement about youth rebellion, she said, and “began to distance itself from these more complicated political statements.”
“Marc Jacobs, of course, put them on the runway in the ’90s, sort of elevating them on the high fashion platform,” she said.
While Semmelhack has said the history of boots is not erased, she wonders “what happens when Doc Martens becomes so connected to high fashion ideas that this coin is lost?”
Groves believes that no matter how hard a corporate brand might go, the idea for Doc Martens has belonged to people who have enjoyed wearing them for decades.
“It’s up to people, I think, to decide at the end of the day whether they still have that sense or not,” he said.
“No matter what happens, I can’t see them going out of style or going out of style. I think they’re going to stay with us, you know, for another 60 years.”
The Current asked listeners to share memories of their own Dr Martens, here are some of the responses
A listener was inspired to dust off his old documents for the first time in a long time …
I dusted off my purple Doc Martens this morning. At 60 they still make me feel badass and remind me of my youth living in Baker Street, London UK 83 pic.twitter.com/XxGY88zCK6
… while others remembered the boots they loved back then.
I bought my first pair of papers in 91. I went from Lindsay to Queen W in TO and found a pair of brogue papers from @groovyshoes. Unfortunately no pictures of me in it, but my mother tried them for a laugh.
The only thing I don’t miss is breaking them. #toomanyblisters pic.twitter.com/GVOiK5CSYR
Some listeners remembered receiving their first pair and lessons learned!
The first pair were 8-hole black Greasys purchased in the early 90s in Regina. #SkaStyle They taught me an important lesson, learned flat on my back in an icy parking lot, headache and buttocks: practicality should trump style. These soles are super slippery below -20! No documentation in winter
Like so many of my high school colleagues, I coveted a pair of docs in the late 80’s. I finally saved some money and bought a pair of 4 holes at a Army surplus store. Yonge Street. One of these shoes was chewed by a puppy at my friend’s house at least 2 weeks later.
Others have focused on boots not just as shoes, but as works of art.
@TheCurrentCBC talks about Doc Martens. These are my favorites, although I bought them as art, not for the street. pic.twitter.com/wW5EfqJnrz
These are the paintings in progress – this is a theme of Joan of Arc, with Joan before and after. pic.twitter.com/f3ibQgaPKa
Listen to more listener stories below
The stream1:28Six holes, yellow laces … repaired several times
Written by Padraig Moran. Produced by Lindsay Rempel.
