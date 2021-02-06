Coronavirus forces Texas-based restaurant chain Lubys to liquidate





Luby’s Inc., the parent company of Texas-based Luby’s Cafeteria and Fuddruckers restaurants, is ready to throw in the towel and sell its assets following the decimation of the industry by the coronavirus pandemic. “The novel coronavirus disease pandemic has had a significant impact on our level of operations, customer behavior, customer traffic and the number of locations where we and our Fuddruckers franchisees operate,” the company wrote in the new Securities and Exchange Commission. deposits. “Liquidation is imminent,” according to the documents filed, and the company expects most of its assets to be sold before the end of the year. He plans to sell them entirely by June 30, 2022. CLOSURE OF TEXAS LUBY’S AND FUDDRUCKERS CHAINS, MAY BE SOLD FOLLOWING COVID-19 STOPS The chain was founded in San Antonio in 1947. But the pandemic crushed its activity after closing all of its sites from March 31 due to COVID-19. Teleprinter security Latest Change % Change OR LUBY’S INC. 3.24 +0.08 + 2.53% Like many restaurants, the chain’s storefronts have suffered tremendously from coronavirus closings as the pandemic rocked the U.S. economy for the remainder of 2020. “Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we operated 118 restaurants. As of December 16, 2020, we operated 83 restaurants, ”the company said in the filings. Luby’s board said in September that the company said shareholders had approved a plan to sell its assets – then CEO and chairman Christopher Pappas said officials were ready to sell the company entirely. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE “We believe that moving forward with a liquidation plan will maximize value for our shareholders, while preserving the flexibility to pursue a sale of the company if a compelling offer offering greater value is made,” he said at the time. . He resigned his post last week, although he remains on the board.

