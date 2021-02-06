The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the busiest companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,135.90, up 93.93 points.)

The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX: FIRE). Health care. Up 1.25 cents, or 4.35 percent, to 30 cents on 28.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 37 cents, or 0.82%, to $ 44.91 on 15.6 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Up 1.5 cents, or 4.11 percent, to 38 cents on 11.8 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up three cents, or 3.33 percent, to 93 cents on 10.8 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX: BB). Technology. Up $ 1.30, or 8.33%, to $ 16.90 on 9.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up nine cents, or 0.41%, to $ 22.06 on 8.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX: ELD). Up $ 1.77, or 12%, to $ 16.52. The shares of Eldorado Gold Corp. rose on Friday after the announcement of an agreement negotiated with the Greek government that could allow further development of its mines in northern Greece. The Canadian company says the agreement amends a 2004 transfer agreement between its subsidiary, Hellas Gold SA, and the Hellenic Republic to provide a modernized framework that allows it to invest in its Skouries, Olympias and Stratoni mines and facilities, collectively referred to as the Kassandra Mines. He said the agreement, which requires ratification by the Greek parliament before entering into force, would allow the completion of construction and start of production at Skouries, as well as the expansion of the Olympias mine to 650 000 tons per year.

Air Canada (TSX: AC). Up to nine cents to $ 21.87. A consumer rights group says Air Canada is not forthright with the public on the issue of customer refunds even as it seeks a government bailout. In a meeting with Parliament’s transport committee on Thursday, David Rheault, general manager of government and community relations at Air Canada, declined to say how many passengers did not receive reimbursements, saying the information could be commercially sensitive. Gabor Lukacs, the head of the air passenger rights group, says the airline is not direct and should be required to disclose this information as a condition of receiving public funds. Air Canada says it is not required to issue refunds and that the company must conserve cash to restart air travel after the pandemic.

Indigo Books and Music Inc. (TSX: IDG). Up 18 cents, or 4.6 percent, to $ 4.12. Indigo Books and Music Inc. began the lucrative holiday sales period with one of its best performances ever before new COVID-19 lockdowns slashed the channel’s sales, CEO Heather Reisman said. Still, as the Toronto-based retailer’s third-quarter revenue slipped to $ 365.4 million, down 5% from $ 383.7 million, its net profit rose nearly 19%. The book and lifestyle chain reported a profit of $ 30.7 million for the three months ended Dec. 26, compared with a profit of $ 25.8 million for the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue growth in the first seven weeks of the quarter provided a cushion, the company said, but not enough to fully offset government-mandated COVID-19 closures in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba.

Interfor Corp. (TSX: IFP). Up $ 1.42, or 5.3%, to $ 27.95. The CEO of Interfor Corp. says the profits from strong lumber markets mean the company is well positioned to expand its sawmill fleet in Canada and the United States through acquisitions. Ian Fillinger says the Burnaby, BC-based company has a “lead with wood” growth strategy, but it will also consider buying factories that have joined companies like plywood, wood pellets. or engineered wood products. Interfor reports fourth-quarter net income of $ 149 million on sales of $ 662 million, compared to a net loss of $ 41.7 million on sales of $ 457 million in the same three months of 2019. The company said it produced 687 million board feet of lumber in the fourth quarter, up from 668 million the year before and 642 million in the third quarter.

TransAlta Corp. (TSX: TA). Up to five cents to $ 11.45. According to TransAlta Corp., the CEO who oversaw its transition from a provincially-oriented coal-fired electricity supplier to an international utility producing natural gas and renewable energy plans to retire at the end of the month. March. Calgary-based company announces 61-year-old Dawn Farrell to be replaced by John Kousinioris, currently COO and president of TransAlta Renewables Inc. As part of the transition, Kousinioris to step down as president and director of TransAlta Renewables and will be replaced by TransAlta’s Chief Financial Officer, Todd Stack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2021.

The canadian press