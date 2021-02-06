Business
Tampa’s new rooftop bar, Sal Y Mar, is officially open
Rooftop Bar Sal Y Mar, a sleek new rooftop lounge / bar, sits atop the magnificent Aloft and Element Hotel, and it’s officially open.
SalYMar (salt and sea) is easily accessible from a dedicated elevator on the ground floor of the hotel and is open Sunday to Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
It was a tremendous team effort and we couldn’t be happier with how it all came together to create this exceptional new rooftop experience here in Midtown Tampa, said Evette Torres, double general manager for Aloft. and Element Hotel. The views are even more spectacular than I had hoped for, and we were delighted to finally share them with our guests and new neighbors in what I hope will become their new hangout in Midtown.
While taking in 360-degree views of the Tampa, Westshore, and St. Petersburg skylines, patrons at SalYMarcan discover a mouthwatering collection of tapas, ranging from citrus crab cakes and veggie bruschetta, to more Spanish treats. authentic such as Carne Asada Street Tacos and Seared Scallops with Mango Puree, Crispy Plantain and Pico de Gallo.
The menu was created by the executive chefStephanie bisogneand features the freshest local ingredients possible in a surprising assortment of salads and entrees, including filet mignon, seared grouper, grilled chipotle chicken and more, plus a small selection of freshly made desserts to give a sweet end to any meal .SalYMar also serves a wide range of classic and handcrafted craft cocktails, local craft beers, wines and bubbles for guests to enjoy another Florida sunset.
New food, drink and entertainment destination in Tampas
Midtown is fast becoming a go-to food and beverage destination in the Tampa Bay area. The popular Hall on Franklin will close its Franklin Street location to focus on the emergence of its large space in Midtown.
The Hall on Franklin is moving to Midtown Tampa where we can share our next-gen experience with you, reads an Instagram post from the food hall. It will include outdoor seating, private meals and enhanced service.
These beginnings add to the expansion of popular food halls in Orlando and St. Pete.
A new neighborhood bar on the roof
As a one-of-a-kind new neighborhood rooftop bar, I have no doubts that Sal Y Mar will be one of our most popular spaces and elevate the essence of Midtown Tampa, said Evette Torres, Dual General Manager for Aloft and Element. Hotel. We look forward to sharing our spectacular views and our passion for authentic Latin-inspired cuisine and sensational cocktails with patrons and the entire Midtown community. It will be a truly fabulous space.
Easily accessible from a dedicated elevator on the hotel’s ground floor, the rooftop lounge will offer 4,900 square feet of indoor and outdoor seating, including a covered patio and beverage bars lining the perimeter. Drawing inspiration from Tulums’ Mayan influences, the space will be dressed in earth tones and coastal organic finishes, with crisp, crisp linens, a bamboo ceiling, and comfortable hanging hammock chairs. Whether gathered for a happy hour, special events, or a fun night out with friends, guests will enjoy panoramic views of the Bay Area skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows or in the open air. air.
Go for the drinks, but stay for the inspired menu
Foodies will be drawn to Sal Y Mar to discover a mouthwatering collection of tapas, from citrus crab cakes and vegetable bruschetta, to more authentic Spanish treats such as Carne Asada street tacos and seared scallops with mash. mango, crispy plantain and pico de gallo.
The menu will also feature the freshest local ingredients possible in a surprising assortment of salads and entrees, including filet mignon, seared grouper, grilled chipotle chicken and more, along with a small selection of freshly made desserts. to provide a sweet end to any meal.
Sal Y Mar has been an amazing day out and also serves a wide array of classic and handcrafted craft cocktails, local craft beers, wines and bubbles for guests to enjoy another Florida sunset. Whatever the occasion, guests of Sal Y Mar can expect to enjoy one of the most vibrant and picturesque environments in the area, while indulging in the freshest food and libations.
A game-changing 22-acre development
Connecting Westshore to downtown, the 22-acre Midtown Tampa project is centrally located and minutes from many Tampa favorites, such as Raymond James Stadium, Amalie Arena, International Plaza, Westshore Plaza, University of Tampa, and Hyde Park Village , as well as the Tampa International Airport and Tampa Convention Center.
An authentic and new urban experience, Midtown includes nearly 2 million square feet of retail space, residential living space, and office buildings, with ample parking and an intuitive walk. A social hub for entertainment and hospitality, Midtown also includes the central Midtown Commons green space, the 3-acre Midtown Lake, and the Watercourse Recreational Trail. The dual-brand Aloft and Element property will have 226 rooms and is slated to open in January 2021.
So far, Midtown has announced a new restaurant from Chef Chris Ponte, who is a local favorite, as well as Shake Shack, BellaBrava New World Trattoria, Burtons Grill & Bar, True Food Kitchen, and Joffreys Coffee Tea Caf.
For more information on Sal Y Mar Rooftop Bar, visit SalYMarRooftop.com.
