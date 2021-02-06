Group home scares South Miami-Dade County neighborhood





MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Florida Surveillance video shows a resident of a group home walking inside a neighbors home. Many residents of the Miami-Dade County South District said the group home raises safety concerns. The video shows a man, who was shaking profusely, knocking on the front door of a house in the Southwest 325th Street neighborhood. Omar Chargui said his wife opened the door because she believed the man was there to deliver a package. He was a resident of a group home and he broke into their home. My wife starts screaming frantically. I get out of the shower. She bursts into the room and says: There is a man! There is a man! A stranger in the house! My heart is falling, said Chargui. All types of images come to mind. I open the bedroom door. I see the man right there. Chargui, a corrections officer, said he decided to seize his gun. He said he observed the intruder and realized he had mental health issues. The man asked Chargui to call the police. Chargui said he promised to help her and escorted her to the door. A d He continued to spit and then ran away, Chargui said. Chargui said the man was hospitalized under Baker Law, but a few days later he was back in the neighborhood and in the group home. Chargui later learned that among the group homes, residents were sexual predators and convicted felons. The group home, which is licensed by the Florida State Agency for Persons with Disabilities, is under investigation. An agency representative reported that four residents lived in the group home. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, two of them are registered sex offenders. Chargui isn’t the only one with a story to tell. Other neighbors at the group home said residents were walking around unsupervised, so parents decided not to allow their children to play outside. Some neighbors said they lived in fear. Tyrome Burton said some neighbors were proactive and distributed and posted flyers showing the backgrounds of group home residents. A d These guys would come and tear them down, and would be angry, and you would see them come and get the flyers, Burton said. There are no worries in this neighborhood other than this house. No one at the group home spoke to Local 10 News. Records show that Eartha Mays, also known as Eartha Fagan, is the owner / operator of the group home. Mays owns Angel Heart Support Services and is licensed for five group homes. I won’t respond to anyone, Mays wrote in an email. According to a 2019 administrative complaint, the Florida Department of Children and Families found Mays to have committed financial abuse by improperly using residents’ funds. She has reached a settlement in this matter. Court records show Mays faces a wrongful death lawsuit after a resident of one of his other group homes was found shot dead in 2019. The Miami-Dades Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources has determined that the group home meets zoning and code requirements.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos