This is how PG&E says it will try to prevent forest fires in 2021

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has come up with a new way of deciding where and when to make investments to prevent its power lines from starting more catastrophic forest fires.

PG&E executives said on Friday they had developed a model to calculate the risk that part of their electrical system could start a fire and, if so, the amount of destruction the fire would cause.

The model examines the density and dryness of vegetation, the landscape surrounding power lines, the number of homes nearby, and the number of recent outages along a particular circuit, according to the company. Analyzing these and other factors will help PG&E determine where it needs to focus the most on tree pruning, equipment upgrades and inspections, said Matt Pender, community program manager for company forest fire safety.

“It allows us to target a lot better,” Pender said. “Our old model allowed us to target some kind of concept at the county level, and now we’re at the city level. It is simply much more precise in terms of the location of the risk. “

PG&E announced the model by unveiling its latest plan to prevent forest fires caused by power lines, a document the state requires all investor-owned electric utilities to submit annually.

The plan is yet to be reviewed and approved by regulators at the California Public Utilities Commission, which are expected to make a decision by June. Commission spokesperson Terrie Prosper confirmed in an email that the regulatory agency’s forest fire safety division has three months to review and approve the plan, and that it can extend this period if necessary.

It’s a critical part of the state’s efforts to avert more disasters like the ones PG&E has repeatedly caused in recent years – a toll so deadly and destructive that it has prompted the company to go bankrupt and to plead guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter.

PG&E came out of bankruptcy last summer, but is believed to have sparked yet another deadly fire, the 2020 Zogg Fire that killed four people and destroyed more than 200 homes west of Redding. Authorities are investigating whether a PG&E power line started the fire.

The company touted its new risk model as the centerpiece of its efforts to prevent fires this year. But the plan also includes other measures, such as adding 300 more weather stations to monitor hazardous conditions and installing 135 additional high-definition cameras to spot new fires when they occur.

The utility plans to have 1,300 weather stations and 600 cameras by the end of next year.

Noah Berger / Special at The Chronicle 2020

PG&E also intends to conduct more rigorous tree pruning efforts along 1,800 miles of power lines this year, with the goal of creating even more space between vegetation and electrical equipment in prone areas. state fires.

The company also plans to invest in expensive upgrades – including stronger utility poles and covered or buried wires – on 180 miles of line. That’s just over half of the area covered by PG&E in a similar effort last year, a change Pender attributed to the company spending money more wisely thanks to the new risk model.

“Our price-performance ratio is much higher,” he said.

But some crtics are not convinced.

Focusing on tree pruning and preventative power cuts is a fundamentally flawed approach, said April Rose Maurath Sommer, executive and legal director of the Wild Tree Foundation.

“Their focus continues to be as far as I know which are the two least effective techniques for reducing forest fires from utility infrastructure,” Sommer said. More efficient and less expensive would be to use “covered conductors” or cover bare wires with plastic, she added.

About 171 miles of high-risk cables and equipment were “hardened” in 2019 by putting them underground or adding insulation, according to the report. The company plans to travel another 180 miles this year.

Sommer said progress was far too slow to make a difference.

Most importantly, prevention work is done where it will have the most impact, said Mark Toney, executive director of consumer group Utility Reform Network.

“We continue to be concerned that PG&E, in particular, has not done a sufficient job of cutting or pruning trees that need to be felled where they need to be,” Toney said.

In total, PG & E’s fire prevention plan is expected to cost $ 10 billion over two years, according to the company. Pender said the basic components of the plan cost around $ 6 billion of the total and the rest reflected a change in what PG&E is required to report to its regulators.

Prosper said the CPUC has made changes to its wildfire plan requirements, including guidelines to make them more consistent and easier to assess. She added that the agency is not ordering utilities to pursue specific programs to prevent the fires.

PG&E is not asking for a rate increase under the plan it submitted to the utilities commission. Some of the money will come from funds that regulators have already signed on; the rest will be included in future requests to the commission, Pender said.

The company will continue to cut power this year when the weather is extremely dry and windy. Although such fire prevention shutdowns have been highly controversial, PG&E insists it is a necessary, if not ultimate, measure to prevent the wind from damaging power lines and triggering another disaster. under the supervision of the company.

PG&E has also been criticized for using diesel generators to keep the lights on during shutdowns. The company said it would look for other sources to provide electricity when it cuts out, but the plan did not offer many details on those alternatives.

The utility estimates that about a third of its overhead power lines and other equipment are in areas more prone to fires. The pandemic has pushed more people out of cities and into rural areas, a trend that PG&E says could mean more people living in places prone to fires.

Last year, PG&E decided to have its fire prevention failures affect one-third fewer customers than it would have under the same conditions in 2019. The company exceeded its target, reducing 55% shutdowns, Pender said, adding that crews also restored power 40% faster.

He said the company currently does not have a similar target for 2021. Although PG&E is still trying to improve closures, “the opportunity for such improvement is shrinking,” he said.

PG&E’s shutdown program could be affected by the actions of U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who oversees the company’s probation following the San Bruno pipeline explosion in 2010. In light of the Zogg Fire investigation, Alsup is considering imposing new probation conditions on PG&E that would require it to take into account the growing conditions near power lines when deciding to shut down electricity.

Alsup held a hearing on the matter on Wednesday but did not make a decision. He followed through on orders Thursday and Friday that drove further responses from PG&E, including the new changes he proposed. Alsup has scheduled another hearing on March 9.

JD Morris and Chase DiFeliciantonio are editors of the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected], [email protected] Twitter: @thejdmorris, @ChaseDiFelice