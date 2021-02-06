Apple car reports speculation about deal with Kia, other automakers, Auto News, ET Auto





Speculation that Apple is looking for a partner to develop its own electric vehicle has swept through South Korea and Japan, where shares of major automakers have climbed on reports of talks with the iPhone maker. Speculation that Apple is looking for a partner to develop its own electric vehicle has swept through South Korea and Japan, where shares of major automakers have climbed on reports of talks with the iPhone maker. Kia Motors is discussing a plan with potential partners to assemble an Apple-designed car, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Separately, the Nikkei newspaper said Apple was in talks with at least six automakers. The conjecture around Apple’s secret plan to design and sell its own car resurfaced in December after a multi-year hiatus, with Kia co-owner Hyundai Motor mentioned as a potential partner. The key question is how seriously Apple takes Tesla and other EV makers, and whether it has determined that it will need an established manufacturer to be able to roll out its own product. The company is said to have a small team of engineers developing drive systems, as well as designers, but with development work at an early stage, any deployment is unlikely to happen for five years. Tatsuo Yoshida, senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said Japanese automakers are generally too busy with their own development, manufacturing, sales and customer service to take on a task like working with Apple. However, Nissan Motor or Mitsubishi Motors “don’t have a lot of work and are somewhat inactive, so they could sign up,” he said. When asked if they had been approached, Honda Motor and Mazda Motor said they could not comment, the Nikkei said. Mitsubishi Motors said it had not been contacted and Nissan declined to comment, according to the report. Subaru’s chief financial officer said on a earnings call he hadn’t heard anything about an Apple car. Kia shares rose 1.5% in Seoul, adding to gains recorded earlier this week on a local media report that said Apple is investing 4 trillion won ($ 3.6 billion) in a collaboration with the car manufacturer on the manufacture of electric vehicles. In December, Hyundai moved away from a statement that it was in talks with Apple. The Journal reported that a deal between Apple and Kia would involve a multi-billion dollar investment, with assembly to take place in the state of Georgia. This week, CNBC announced that Apple was close to finalizing a deal with Hyundai-Kia to build an autonomous electric vehicle at Kia’s US plant. No deal has been reached, but their production is tentatively scheduled for 2024, the news channel said.







