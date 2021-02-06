Business
When you call the COVID vaccine hotline, it answers
The Colorados vaccine hotline has been active for about two weeks. A man describes what it’s like to be the voice on the other end of the phone.
COLORADO, USA Two weeks ago Colorado launched a new COVID-19 vaccine hotline to answer questions from the public.
The hotline number is 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).
Thousands of coloradans call this hotline every day, creating long wait times and a need to add more people to the team to answer those phone calls.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the state has a team of 266 appeals officers. As of Friday, 150 of those agents are working simultaneously, anytime, 24/7. The state plans to scale up to 200 24-hour agents by next week.
One of those call center agents is Garret Steward.
The first question I get is, where should I go to get the vaccine? Steward said.
Or, I am eligible to sign up for the vaccine, so how do I get it?
Steward is working with Maximus, a company that has partnered with the state to staff the hotline with call center agents.
Agents can answer a variety of questions, including questions about vaccine safety and effectiveness, where to register for an appointment and the Colorados vaccination rounds.
I cannot plan a vaccine for you today, and I cannot tell you a place to go now to get a vaccine. This is the hardest part, Steward said. But I can help you get on the list, so a supplier in the state will contact you and have you schedule the vaccine.
Like many other jobs, this one is a remote working environment. Steward works from his Colorado home, answering the phone from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.
I have just transformed my living room and my kitchen into an office. I even ordered a small water cooler just for fun! he joked.
Like many other Coloradans, the pandemic forced Steward to pivot.
I was a handyman before doing this. [Work] slowed down a bit during the winter, and I was starting to have a bit of trouble with my job, finding it, ”he said. It is really meaningful work. It’s a really cool part of doing this. It’s a job to help people, and it feels good.
“Some calls are particularly memorable,” Steward said.
There are people who are very scared, very worried, or have had a very personal experience with COVID19, have lost a loved one, he said. It’s always very touching and sometimes a little heartbreaking. But I try to do whatever I can to help them. Sometimes people just need you to listen.
The call center’s biggest challenge so far, the state said, “is managing the volume.” CDPHE said the hotline receives around 5,000 calls each day.
On Thursday, February 4, the CDPHE said the average wait time was around 30 minutes. This includes both the call line or a callback.
– Agent calls (English): 14 minutes, 55 seconds
– Agent calls (Spanish): 3 minutes, 25 seconds
– Reminders (English): 39 minutes, 13 seconds
– Reminders (Spanish): 27 minutes, 35 seconds
Earlier this week, 9NEWS saw even longer wait times of 200 minutes or more. Heads of state addressed these challenges at the Connecting Colorado Town Hall hosted by 9NEWS this week.
Two hundred minutes, one hundred minutes, let me say, this is totally unacceptable, said Governor Jared Polis. We would love to reduce it to 10 minutes on average. I also want to point out to people, if you are able to register online, please register online and register these phone lines for someone who is having problems.
Polis highlighted the increase in staffing expected this week and next year, which the state hopes will help to better manage this volume.
We are continuing to expand our call center as quickly as possible, said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander. We know we have to answer people’s questions, help them navigate the system in the best possible way. Were delighted, so many Coloradans want to get this vaccine as quickly as them. And we are evolving to meet their needs every day.
Of the 266 call agents currently working for the hotline, the CDPHE indicates that 97 are working out of state. The CDPHE said all officers receive the same training through Maximus, which is provided with the same materials by the state of Colorado.
Some appeals officers work full time, others work part time or staggered shifts. Steward said that every call he answers takes the time necessary for every caller.
When I get to your call, it’s important to me that I take this seriously and pay attention to your needs, in particular, said Steward. Sometimes it can take a while. So a call takes as long as necessary, even if we try to be efficient.
As busy as the job can be, Steward said he takes pride in doing the job.
It has been an honor to play a small role in, what I consider to be a historic world effort to end the pandemic, “Steward said.” It was really exciting to be a little more of it.
