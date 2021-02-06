Ratan Tata asks to stop the campaign

Famous businessman and motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra tweeted on Friday that industrialist Ratan Tata deserved the Bharat Ratna, following which the hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata, which was starting to catch on on Twitter.

Large numbers of supporters tweeted the hashtag, praising and praising Tatas’ efforts.

However, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, Ratan Tata took to social media platforms to assure netizens that he wanted to help India grow without fanfare or referrals.

While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of social media in terms of pricing, I would humbly ask that such campaigns be ceased. Instead, I consider myself lucky to be an Indian and trying to contribute to India’s growth and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/CzEimjJPp5 – Ratan N. Tata (@ RNTata2000) February 6, 2021 “data-type =” tweet “align =” center “> While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of social media in terms of pricing, I would humbly ask that such campaigns be ceased. Instead, I consider myself lucky to be an Indian and trying to contribute to India’s growth and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/CzEimjJPp5 Ratan N. Tata (@ RNTata2000) February 6, 2021

Internet users also responded to the tweet, in consideration of his request.

One user commented, it is your humility and belief in #AtmaNirbharBharat This makes people of all hues and colors which is India demand for the highest civilian price for you sir. India will be honored if you are granted otherwise you are still a Bharat Ratna in the eyes of millions of Indians.

Another user commented, what Tata Group has done for the nation will always remain unmatched and unprecedented. India’s glory in technology or manufacturing has its roots in the Tata Group. Desh Chalta hai kyunki Tata Group abhi haara nahi hai, thaka nahi hai. You are a living legend for us sir.

The industrialist is known for his philanthropic activities and plays an important role in the country’s growth as chairman of the Tata group. He is also known for his helping nature towards his employees. In fact, last month Tata quietly visited her sick former employee in Pune.