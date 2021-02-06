The stock market is rebounding for good reasons. Here’s why.

Text size





You have to believe reliever Tug McGraw said of his 1973 New York Mets before winning an unlikely National League pennant. Investors seem to have adopted the same sentiment for this stock market, which continues to put all setbacks behind it as it hits record highs.

Dow Jones Industrial Average



rose 1,165.62 points, or 3.89%, to 31,148.24 last week, while



S&P 500



increased 4.6% to 3886.83 and the



Nasdaq composite



gained 6% to 13,856.30. The



Russell 2000



left them all behind with a jump of 7.7% to 2,233.33.

It was a stark turnaround from the declines of 3% and more in the previous and rapid weeks. At the end of Friday a week ago, we were concerned that the market jargon of derisking to sell what hedge funds should do next.



GameStop



(ticker: GME) a ​​short press would last for a while. Instead, it looks like the pros have derided so much in the last week of January, Fundstrats Tom Lee called him the greatest. [hedge-fund] roughing in a decade, second only in March 2020, which they had to reload last week.

They certainly had reasons to do so. Let’s start with the economic data. While the January payroll report was disappointing, the United States added just 49,000 jobs and losses in December were revised even to a lower level. The Institute for Supply Management’s services survey not only exceeded expectations, but ordering and hiring items indicated further growth ahead, and durable goods orders also exceeded expectations. The economy is also set to benefit from increased stimulus payments, whether through a bipartisan deal or through Democrats themselves adopting a $ 1.9 trillion relief package.

But the real driving force has been to improve the news of Covid-19. The weekly number of new cases is down 30% from two weeks ago. New vaccines will be on the scene soon, with



Johnson & johnson



(JNJ) emergency use authorization request and



Novavax



(NVAX) heading in that direction. At this rate, the reopening is expected to take place on schedule, allowing people who work in restaurants, hotels and elsewhere to get back to work.

The market projects that we see the economy come out of the worst of the pandemic in the second half of the year, says Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Is it ever. The



Energy Select Sector SPDR



The exchange-traded fund (XLE) gained 8.2% last week as oil prices climbed 8.9% to $ 56.85 a barrel, the highest since January 2020.



SPDR of the selected financial sector



The ETF (XLF) received a boost as the 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since March. Both are signs of growth to come. On another side,



Clorox



(CLX), one of the biggest beneficiaries of Covids, fell 8% despite posting better-than-expected earnings and offering advice above consensus. No one, it seems, wants to own an action so closely tied to the lockdown narrative.

Wall Street is also starting to believe in reopening. The Macquaries trading desk now expects the US economy to grow 7.1% in 2021, including inflation, from its previous estimate of 4.7%. It would be the strongest growth since 1983. Analysts, who were only too happy to leave the forecast unchanged despite the earnings beats, began to change their minds, raising their S&P 500 earnings estimates for 2021 by 2.6% this season, according to Barclays strategist Maneesh Deshpande. Analysts could catch up on their revisions as companies update their outlook for 2021, he explains.

Still, investors might want to listen to the bond market. The yield curve, as the difference between short and long-term bonds is known, steepened rapidly, surpassing one percentage point last week in the two-year / 10-year curve. In the near term, it’s just a reflection of stronger growth forecasts and more inflation, which Federal Reserve governors are almost certainly happy to see.

But everything has its limits, and with the spread between the two bond yields approaching 1.3 percentage points, this could become a problem for the stock market, Sevens Reports Tom Essaye says. Historically, [a steepening yield curve is a] good sign for the economy and the stock markets in the months and quarters to come, he writes. But it’s also a harbinger that time is running out on how long the Fed will sit on hold, or easy, before it begins to hike rates and tighten financial conditions to combat the threat of a galloping inflation.

The Fed, of course, has done its best to convince the market that it won’t start raising interest rates until 2023, no matter what the markets do. The gain of additional shares could depend on investor belief.

