



A third-party vaccine distribution provider tasked with receiving arm shots at John Clark Stadium said it was fixing a scheduling software issue.

PLANO commissioners in Texas Collin County demanded answers in an emergency meeting called in mid-Friday, after hundreds of residents were dismissed Thursday for their vaccination appointments against the coronavirus at John Clark Stadium in Plano. Curative, a third-party vaccine distribution company, is responsible for receiving gunshots at this site. Vice President of Marketing Miranda Gottlieb represented the company at the meeting as Commissioners threw pointed questions at her. Many municipalities and governments have hired Curative to manage vaccine deployment. Several news articles link the company to distribution efforts in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Massachusetts, to name a few. But on Thursday, he dropped the ball at John Clark Stadium. About 750 people who waited hours to get vaccinated were turned away towards the end of the day because the company had overbooked appointments. It started the day with 1,075 vaccines and ended early with 963 distributed, per meeting. Gottlieb explained that the company overestimated the number of people who would cancel their appointments this week. She went on to say that the company has a method and / or algorithm that concludes how many appointments to book each day by predicting how many patients might cancel their appointments. It’s not a reckless way of doing business, and Curative explained in the meeting that they were doing calculations like this so that they could vaccinate as many people as possible. But Gottlieb said Curative’s software clearly needs to be revamped and the company will update calculation methods by Saturday. On Friday, there didn’t appear to be any major issues at the site. Gottlieb also said there was poor communication between Curative and the county regarding how it would handle vaccinations when the site was not at full capacity. She told commissioners that the misunderstood impression of the company under the county was to vaccinate people at will if cancellations were made. Ergo, if a cancellation was made and someone arrived a few days early for their appointment or showed up after missing an appointment by mistake – they may benefit from someone canceling. ‘one in line. Gottlieb admitted that the company gave injections this week to people who did not have an appointment on the day of their vaccination. This probably added to the miscalculation for Thursday and / or for the week she added. “This is where some of the threads crossed paths,” Gottlieb said. “We now only offer services and vaccinations to people who arrive at the designated time and date for their appointment.” Judge Chris Hill looked frustrated the entire time Gottlieb spoke. “Going forward, I don’t want you to do a better job of telling us when you close the line and fire people,” Hill said. “I want these decisions made by my team.” Those who missed their vaccinations Thursday will now be vaccinated on Monday. This includes Diane Reeve, who was turned down. “When I got up there they waved me out and told me they were done,” Reeve said. “It was certainly frustrating.” Reeve is an 8th degree black belt, martial arts instructor, and is HIV positive. She needs her shot and is hoping the county won’t let go of the ball again next week. “I’m trying to figure out if it’s really going to happen or not the second time around, but we’ll see,” she said. “I’m not so sure I want to play by the rules, I’ll probably show up early,” she laughs. The commissioners also discussed with Curative about increasing the doses and finding a second site besides the John Clark Stadium to distribute shots.

