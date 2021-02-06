BIGG Digital Assets Inc.Announces Grant of Stock Options Canadian Stock Exchange: BIGG.CN





NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR BROADCAST USE IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG or the Company) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to the Companys Stock Option Plan and subject to regulatory approval, it has granted stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase a total of 6,050,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.75 per common share for a period of five years. Stock options will vest over a 12 month period, with 50% of the options vesting on the 6the anniversary month of the grant date and the remaining 50% on the 12-month anniversary date. The securities represented by this allocation will be subject to a four-month holding period. On behalf of the board Mark Binns

CEO

T: +1.844.515.2646 The CSE accepts no responsibility for the relevance or accuracy of this press release. About BIGG Digital Assets Inc. BIGG believes that the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (netcoins.ca). Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a blockchain-independent research and analysis engine, QLUETM, which enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators and government agencies to visually track, trace and monitor transactions. of cryptocurrency at a forensic level. Our trading product, Verified BitRank, offers a risk score for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges and retailers to meet traditional regulatory / compliance requirements. Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make buying and selling cryptocurrency easily accessible to consumers and mass investors with an emphasis on compliance and security. Netcoins uses the BitRank Verified software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading through a self-service crypto brokerage portal on Netcoins.app. For more information and to subscribe to the BIGGs mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Caution regarding forward-looking information This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs about future performance and beliefs of the company’s future of crypto are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking information may be identified by the use of words such as will or believe or variations of such words or statements that certain actions, events or results will be taken , will occur, or will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that any plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve many assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility tt that predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements do not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the economy in general and the financial markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information should not be relied on unduly as BIGG cannot give any assurance that it will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include consumer sentiment towards BIGG products and Blockchain technology in general, technology failures, competition, and counterparties’ non-compliance with their products. contractual obligations. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, BIGG assumes no obligation to comment on any expectations or statements made by third parties with respect to the matters discussed above.

