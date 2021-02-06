Conscious attrition rate increased, 1.2 lakh employees left in last 2 years







While overall attrition only increased 1% from the previous quarter, there was a sharp increase in voluntary attrition – with employees leaving for better opportunities or for better education. This figure has increased from 10% to 16%. In the past two years, a whopping 1.2 lakh of employees have left Cognizant, which is unusually high in the IT industry even as the company has filled many roles. The company had around 289,500 employees in the December quarter, up from 283,100 in September.

"The market for skilled digital talent is extremely competitive, creating imbalances in the supply and demand for certain skills. This, combined with other factors, including our more rigorous approach to promotions and merit-based salary adjustments, has led to significant sequential increases in voluntary attrition, "CEO Brian Humphries said at a conference phone call with analysts, warning that the number could rise further. For TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL, annualized voluntary attrition was 7.6%, 10%, 11% and 10.2%, respectively. Humphries has undertaken a major restructuring since taking office in April 2019 with the aim of flattening the organization and securing more digital transactions rather than turning to traditional IT contracts.

Last year, Humphries announced that the company would part with some 13,000 employees in the following months, including about 6,000 of the content moderation activity Cognizant does for Facebook. Some 800 employees at the Trizetto healthcare company that Cognizant acquired four years ago for $ 2.7 billion have been laid off.

Another factor contributing to the exits is that under the previous management, many of these people built up large stocks. “As this inventory is acquired, employees feel free to move on and withdraw their inventory. This, combined with the moral issues created by abrupt changes in leadership, creates the conditions that competitors take advantage of by targeting Cognizant talent, ”Peter Bendor-Samuel, CEO of Everest Group, based in the United States, said.

What has also led to strong attrition is the pace of change that Humphries has embarked on, which has been baffling for the base. “Humphries has undertaken a wholesale leadership change that refocuses the global delivery model on its core customer sites with less reliance on traditional Indian outsourcing delivery.” This is a process that could take years, but Cognizant is already ahead of its traditional competitors in responding to its post-pandemic IT services that are much more digital-centric than location-centric, ”said Phil Fersht, CEO of HFS Research, based in the United States.

James Friedman of Susquehanna Financial Group (SFG) said Cognizant was learning new skills and, in the words of the CEO, trying to increase their relevance. But it’s true, they don’t seem to have a big deal to show and don’t have clear, consistent disclosures on reservations. They had to refresh their offer, as Infosys had the new one and renew it a few years ago, he said.

