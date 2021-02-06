Will RBI’s move increase retailer participation in the G-Sec marketplace?

The RBI’s decision to announce an integrated and centralized ombudsman system for banks, NBFCs and non-bank digital payment service providers is expected to simplify grievance mechanisms for consumers.

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision in its February monetary policy to meet to maintain key interest rates was eagerly awaited and in line with industry expectations. According to industry experts, monetary policy has focused on three aspects of ensuring liquidity, the roadmap to meet the borrowing schedule for fiscal 22 and supporting economic growth by including NBFCs and new ones. MSME to facilitate the supply of credit.

The MPC’s decision to leave the repo rate unchanged and to maintain its accommodative policy is in line with our expectations and should help the government’s efforts towards economic recovery. However, I think the main highlights of this MPC meeting are the decisions to allow retail investors to open Gilt accounts with the RBI and to allow banks to deduct sanctioned credits to new MSME loan applicants from their net demand and their time commitments (NDTL) while calculating their CRR, said Naveen Kukreja, CEO and co-founder of Paisabazaar.com.

Providing online access for retail investors to invest in the primary and secondary government securities (G-Sec) markets will encourage and further deepen the participation of retail investors in this segment. Retail investors will benefit from a new window, in addition to existing small savings plans, to invest directly in fixed income instruments with sovereign guarantee. It should also significantly increase the investor base allowing the government to raise resources to finance its increased budgetary spending.

Commenting on the RBI’s decision to allow retail investors to open Gilt accounts with the umbrella bank, Nimish Shah, Investment Director, Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors, however said: The initiative to increase retailer participation in G-Sec has been launched for many years. there is, but unfortunately did not give any result. We haven’t heard of any retail investors investing in G-Sec. The effectiveness of this move also depends on the platform they create in terms of ease of transaction and low cost. Given the taxable nature of coupon income, it may not find a substantial allocation in an investor’s portfolio. Most fixed investments are in mutual fund growth plans with a 3 year perspective in order to take advantage of LTCG.

In addition, corporate bonds and AAA-rated PSUs offer a yield that is 0.5% to 1% higher than that of G-Sec. Net of tax, a FD or a Corporate Bond Fund can also give better or similar returns. The yield on tax-free bonds is around 4.5%, which is better than a sub 4% net of tax return on a 3/5 year G-Sec. While this is a promising move, a lot will depend on the platform and parallel investment opportunities available, he added.

It can be noted that the economic disruption caused by the Covid pandemic has led banks to become extremely conservative while sanctioning loans to new credit applicants and low income groups. This increased risk aversion had a negative impact on access to credit for these segments. The decision to allow banks to deduct credits sanctioned to new MSME loan applicants from their NDTL when calculating their CRR will prompt banks to improve access to institutional credit for new MSME borrowers and may even reduce their cost of credit. ‘loan. I expect the RBI to extend this provision to sanctioned bank credit to new individual borrowers and those from low-income groups as well in the near future, Kukreja said.

In addition, the RBI’s decision to announce an integrated and centralized ombudsman system for banks, NBFCs, and non-bank digital payment service providers is expected to simplify grievance mechanisms for consumers. Likewise, the decision to set up a centralized 24/7 helpline for inquiries related to digital payment products will enhance consumer confidence in digital payment systems and thus help increase consumer confidence. acceptance and penetration of digital payment.