Business
Will RBI’s move increase retailer participation in the G-Sec marketplace?
The Reserve Bank of India’s decision in its February monetary policy to meet to maintain key interest rates was eagerly awaited and in line with industry expectations. According to industry experts, monetary policy has focused on three aspects of ensuring liquidity, the roadmap to meet the borrowing schedule for fiscal 22 and supporting economic growth by including NBFCs and new ones. MSME to facilitate the supply of credit.
The MPC’s decision to leave the repo rate unchanged and to maintain its accommodative policy is in line with our expectations and should help the government’s efforts towards economic recovery. However, I think the main highlights of this MPC meeting are the decisions to allow retail investors to open Gilt accounts with the RBI and to allow banks to deduct sanctioned credits to new MSME loan applicants from their net demand and their time commitments (NDTL) while calculating their CRR, said Naveen Kukreja, CEO and co-founder of Paisabazaar.com.
Providing online access for retail investors to invest in the primary and secondary government securities (G-Sec) markets will encourage and further deepen the participation of retail investors in this segment. Retail investors will benefit from a new window, in addition to existing small savings plans, to invest directly in fixed income instruments with sovereign guarantee. It should also significantly increase the investor base allowing the government to raise resources to finance its increased budgetary spending.
Commenting on the RBI’s decision to allow retail investors to open Gilt accounts with the umbrella bank, Nimish Shah, Investment Director, Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors, however said: The initiative to increase retailer participation in G-Sec has been launched for many years. there is, but unfortunately did not give any result. We haven’t heard of any retail investors investing in G-Sec. The effectiveness of this move also depends on the platform they create in terms of ease of transaction and low cost. Given the taxable nature of coupon income, it may not find a substantial allocation in an investor’s portfolio. Most fixed investments are in mutual fund growth plans with a 3 year perspective in order to take advantage of LTCG.
In addition, corporate bonds and AAA-rated PSUs offer a yield that is 0.5% to 1% higher than that of G-Sec. Net of tax, a FD or a Corporate Bond Fund can also give better or similar returns. The yield on tax-free bonds is around 4.5%, which is better than a sub 4% net of tax return on a 3/5 year G-Sec. While this is a promising move, a lot will depend on the platform and parallel investment opportunities available, he added.
It can be noted that the economic disruption caused by the Covid pandemic has led banks to become extremely conservative while sanctioning loans to new credit applicants and low income groups. This increased risk aversion had a negative impact on access to credit for these segments. The decision to allow banks to deduct credits sanctioned to new MSME loan applicants from their NDTL when calculating their CRR will prompt banks to improve access to institutional credit for new MSME borrowers and may even reduce their cost of credit. ‘loan. I expect the RBI to extend this provision to sanctioned bank credit to new individual borrowers and those from low-income groups as well in the near future, Kukreja said.
In addition, the RBI’s decision to announce an integrated and centralized ombudsman system for banks, NBFCs, and non-bank digital payment service providers is expected to simplify grievance mechanisms for consumers. Likewise, the decision to set up a centralized 24/7 helpline for inquiries related to digital payment products will enhance consumer confidence in digital payment systems and thus help increase consumer confidence. acceptance and penetration of digital payment.
Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, view latest IPO news, top performing IPOs , calculate your tax using the income tax calculator, know the most profitable markets, the best losers and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]