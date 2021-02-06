Interview with Bragg Gaming Group broadcast on Bloomberg International Toronto Stock Exchange: BRAG

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Bragg Gaming Group (TSX: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (“Bragg” or the “Company”), today announced an interview with Chief Strategy Officer Yaniv Spielberg broadcast on Bloomberg International Sunday February 7 at 6 p.m. local time across Europe in 100 million homes. The segment will also air on Bloomberg Television US on Saturdays at 7 p.m. local time in 73 million homes.

In the exclusive interview, Spielberg discusses the emergence of Bragg Gaming Group as a leader in the ever-changing global gaming industry. He also discusses Companys turnkey solutions for online gaming operators, as well as how the company plans to grow its business and revenue.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/WkTqD-9vC-s

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a next-generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, growing to be a force world game. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business i-gaming platform, aggregator of products, casino content, managed sports betting and a managed service provider.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg strives to become a leader in the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Yaniv Spielberg, Company Director, Bragg Gaming Group

[email protected]

For media inquiries or interviews, please contact:

Kelly morgan

[email protected]

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group

[email protected]

Caution regarding forward-looking information

This press release may contain forward-looking statements or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “planned” , “estimates”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or describes an “objective”, or a variation of these words and expressions or declares that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “could” or “will” be taken, occur or be carried out.

All forward-looking statements reflect the company’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company’s forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions made or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes these assumptions to be reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of the factors that could affect any of the forward-looking statements. Key assumptions that have been made in connection with forward-looking statements include the following: the impact of COVID-19 on Bragg’s business; the countercyclical growth of Bragg activity; the regulatory regime governing Bragg’s business; the operations of the company; the company’s products and services; Bragg customers; acquisition opportunities; the growth of Bragg activity, which may not be achieved or achieved within the time frame indicated or not at all; and the size and / or expected revenues associated with the global gaming market.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performances or future achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; production of growth estimates, taxation and regulatory matters; Bragg’s ability to execute its business strategies; competition; economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices; the estimated size of the global gaming market; changes in customer demand; disruptions to our technology network, including computer systems and software; natural events such as inclement weather, fires, floods and earthquakes; and risks associated with health pandemics and the epidemic of communicable diseases, such as the current outbreak of COVID-19.

Although the Company has attempted to identify material factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or or results do not match expectations, estimates or expected. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Source: Bragg Gaming Group