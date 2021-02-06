Universal Credit claims triple the wealthy neighborhoods of Norfolk

With the number of people turning to universal credit doubling in Norfolk last year, charities are reporting that those in previously stable jobs now need help.

Data from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) shows that 83,000 people in Norfolk and Waveney are now on universal credit, a 100% increase from January 2020.

Norfolks Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) said 79% of people now seeking benefits advice have never needed charity support before.

And research by this journal shows that the largest increase in benefit claimants is occurring in wealthier neighborhoods.

The number of applicants from poorer neighborhoods, including places like North Lynn and the Earlham area of ​​Norwich, rose 72% between January and December last year. Meanwhile, the number of applicants in the wealthier regions increases by 162%.

The hardest hit were the Earlham Road and College Road neighborhoods in Norwich, where the number of applicants rose 255% to 522 last year.

Taverham also saw the number of applicants triple in 2020 to 436 in December.

The Snetterton and Wootton area in West Norfolk also saw the number of applicants increase 211% to 311 and 119 applicants respectively.

One claimant, who asked not to be named, was earning 40,000 a year. He said the extra money was keeping his family’s heads above water.

My income went from 40,000 a year to just 10,000, he said.

We fight like this. I don’t know how we could pay all the bills and eat and stay warm.

Norwich’s Town Close Labor Councilor Karen Davies said she had also noticed an increase in the number of middle class people in need of help.

At the NR2 Food Bank, we have welcomed people with relatively good jobs. They cannot easily access mortgage assistance after their five month mortgage vacation has ended. They have worked their whole lives and are terrified.

There is generally a stigma around the deserving and undeserving poor. But now, for the first time, we were seeing people the government would see as wannabes, middle classes who find themselves in this situation.

They are tied to mortgages, phone and car contracts that don’t stop. People are really dealing with stress and uncertainty.

A cut is coming

In April of last year, the government temporarily increased universal credit by 20 per week, offering a lifeline to struggling households.

But now, thousands of people stand to lose that extra money when the hike ends in April.

In Westminster this sparked a political row, but for the more than 80,000 people in Norfolk and Waveney on Universal Credit, an extra £ 20 a week can be the difference between feeding their families or being hungry.

I would be hard pressed to make ends meet, said one asylum seeker, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The 20th made a huge difference. It’s got us crossed the line to a point where we can break even.

The largest number of claimants were in Norwich, where 15,013 claims were registered, up from 6,498 in January, an increase of 131%.

Tory Norwich North MP Chloe Smith said the numbers underscored the scale of the challenge the city faces.





I know how worried people are – for their health, the health of their loved ones, their jobs, their businesses and their financial security, she added. And that is why it is right that the economic priority has remained the same: protecting jobs.

Of any area in Norfolk Council, the largest number of rising claimants was in Broadland. The number jumped 167% to 4,257 in December.

Broadland Tory MP Jerome Mayhew said he had received daily emails from voters, some arguing for more restrictions, others arguing for an open economy, and added that the increase was a stark reminder of the high human cost of foreclosing the economy.





In North Norfolk, the increase was 148%, from 2,572 to 6,366. There, Tory MP Duncan Baker said he lobbied the treasury for more support for those most affected.

The pandemic has hit a number of people and businesses hard, particularly in North Norfolk, where we are particularly vulnerable to changes affecting the leisure and hospitality industry, added.

Kings Lynn and West Norfolk and South Norfolk saw increases of 144 pc.





But at Yarmouth Parade, which ranks among the most disadvantaged areas in the country and remains the place with the highest number of applicants in the county, the increase in the number of applicants was only 41%.

Poorer regions like Gorleston North and Lowestoft Central also saw relatively small increases of 37% and 38% respectively, with the smallest being the 34% seen in Lowestoft Harbor and Kirkley.

Christina Arnold, Universal Credit Advisor at Citizens Advice: Diss, Thetford and District, said: “Families shouldn’t have to survive relying on food bank services. We see clients discussing the ripple effects of Covid ; need support for issues such as relationship breakdowns, potential homelessness, employment law, and mental health issues.