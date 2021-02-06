Amid the stock market frenzy, bonds Send a message: inflation is coming

Text size





The stock market has been the route to wealth for generations of American families. This is even if only about half of them have stocks; in fact, the richest 1% of U.S. households make up more than half of the shares owned, according to Federal Reserve data. In most cases, the route that has been taken is to buy stocks in companies. But for a few, the way has been to sell.

Take the Koss family, who control the eponymous name



Koss Corp.



(ticker: KOSS), best known for popularizing stereo headphones when baby boomers were young. Since then, its offerings have largely been left behind by Sennheiser and



Sony



(SNE) preferred by audio professionals and the ubiquitous AirPods of



Apple



(AAPL) and noise-canceling Bose models popular with those who value convenience over ultimate sound quality.

But the Koss clan, along with other company insiders, profited last week from the rise in the price of shares in their microcap company, which were caught in the frenzy led by the now notorious



GameStop



(GME) thrust that has moved from financial news to Saturday Night Live.

As this frantic action sent Koss shares up to $ 127.45 from around three dollars by the end of the year, various insiders took the money and ran. As the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, the executives of Kosses and Koss Corp. made more than $ 45 million in stock sales, an amount exceeding the company’s market value at the end of 2020.

Securities and Exchange Commission filings show they missed the highest mark, mostly selling between $ 20 and $ 60 a share. But it was still better than Fridays at the $ 19.98 close over two-thirds below the end of the action a week earlier.

This is not a review of these opportunistic sellers. Nothing could be more rational than making a crazy offer. The irony is that most of the frantic buying of stocks of seemingly limited value was made through the Robinhood brokerage. Who would have thought that an outfit with this nickname could be a part to give to the rich, who sold wisely and well, and to be taken from poor buyers who didn’t?

The decline in stocks that had reached insane highs was quite predictable. As I wrote here a week ago, inflated quotes invariably attract sellers. An old adage in commodity markets is that the cure for high prices is high prices. Her wisdom was brought home after a short-lived silver spike last week, based on the mistaken notion (which quickly faded) that a short squeeze could be engineered into metal.

Either way, the stock market closed another winning week, with major averages posting their best performance since November. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and the Russell 2000 Small Stock Index finished at record highs. As some stocks even returned to earth, the Cboe Volatility Index, aka the VIX, fell from the 30 level which reflected the surge in risk, to the low-20 range that prevailed before the market and the rest of the world. Reviews of the likes of GameStop.

Yet the fundamentally most important financial development has occurred, as usual, in the bond market. The yield curve on the short- and long-term treasury bill chart is the most sharply tilted upward in years. This is the result of rising long-term yields, with the 10-year benchmark ending the week at 1.17%, near the top of its recent trading range, and the 30-year bond at 1, 98%, close to 2% for the first time in about a year.

This is a classic indication that the bond market is anticipating stronger economic growth and higher inflation. Those expectations were bolstered on Friday after both houses of Congress voted to begin the approval process for President Joe Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion tax relief plan voiceless from congressional Republicans.

Friday’s employment report was disappointing, however, with a smaller than expected increase of 49,000 non-farm jobs in January, and the loss of jobs in December revised to 227,000 from the 140,000 initially reported. The unemployment rate fell to 6.3% last month from 6.7%, but mainly due to lower participation in the labor market. The irrelevant data could strengthen the argument for fiscal action.

The prospect of a stimulus is pushing some economists to revive growth estimates, with Cornerstone Macro’s Nancy Lazar now seeking the economy to grow at a rate of 7% by the fourth quarter, down from her previous estimate of 6. %. This is what the bond and stock markets seem to be valuing at, meaning any shortfall in a recovery would come as a surprise. So far 2021 has been full of them.

Write to Randall W. Forsyth at [email protected]