Allocation of stock options Iceland Stock Exchange: MAREL





The board of directors of Marel hf. decided on February 5, 2021 to grant employees up to 4,831,000 shares under stock option agreements, including 1,505,000 to management Stock options will be granted to the team management and selected employees in strategic positions. The purpose of stock option agreements is to align the long-term interests of employees and the Company. The main terms and conditions of the new stock option program were approved by the annual general meeting of Marels on March 6, 2019 in accordance with the remuneration policy of the company as approved at the annual general meeting of Marels on March 18, 2020. The main terms and conditions of the agreements are as follows: Stock option agreements give the right to purchase shares at the basic exercise price of EUR 5.70 per share. * The exercise price will be adjusted by any dividend payment decided after the grant date.

A 3-year vesting period. The exercise periods are four per year after the quarterly publication of the financial results. The first exercise period will follow the publication of the results for the year 2023 in Q1 2024. Option holders can defer the exercise of these options to Q1 2025, when the agreements expire and all unexercised options are canceled. .

Members of the Marels management team are required to own shares, corresponding to the net profit from the options (after tax) until the following holding requirements are met, measured as the total value of the share held. as a multiple of the annual base salary: CEO three times; other members of the management team on two occasions.

The other option holders are not subject to holding obligations.

The options are only valid if the holder is still employed by the Marel group (Marel hf. Or its subsidiaries) at the time of acquisition. The total number of unexercised stock options granted by Marel hf., Including this new stock option plan, currently stands at 23.1 million shares corresponding to approximately 3.0% of the total share capital. issued. Companys cost of the new stock option plan is estimated to be around 4.38 million euros over the next 3 years based on the Black-Scholes option pricing model. Details of stock options granted to the Marels management team: Last name Title New stock options Options granted older and not exercised Insider shareholding Participation of financially related parties rni Oddur rarson Chief Executive Officer 400,000 1,952,000 72,643 ** 67 235 Linda jnsdttir Financial director 215,000 1,350,000 339 817 0 rni Sigursson Chief Strategy Officer and EVP Strategic Business Units 215,000 1,640,000 117,317 100,000 Roger claessens Executive Vice President of Poultry 150,000 450,000 0 0 David Wilson Executive Vice President Meat 105,000 1,157,000 195 857 0 Gubjrg Heia Gumundsdttir Executive Vice President Fish 105,000 240,000 0 0 Folkert Blger Executive Vice President of Global Supply Chain 105,000 700,000 17,862 0 Ulrika Lindberg Executive Vice President Global Markets and Services 105,000 450,000 0 0 Anna Kristn Plsdttir Executive Vice President Innovation 105,000 267,000 0 0 *The exercise price is determined by the closing price of the Marel shares of Euronext Amsterdam on February 5, 2021, i.e. EUR 5.70 per share. ** The lead insider owns 17.9% of the total share capital of Eyrir Invest hf., Which is the largest shareholder of Marels.

