COVID-19 Statistics in Colorado | 9news.com

COLORADO, USA There are 502 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado as of February 5, and the seven-day moving average positivity rate has declined to 4.41%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

In addition, 512,021 people were immunized with one dose of the vaccine as of February 5, and 179,360 were immunized with two doses. The two currently licensed vaccines are approximately 95% effective and require two doses to achieve vaccination.

Positivity is an important indicator of the state of COVID-19 in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended in May 2020 that the positivity rate be 5% or less to contain the virus.

Current hospitalization data is also a key metric as it can indicate whether the Colorados hospital system is overwhelmed by the virus. In April, hospitalizations peaked at 888 in one day. That number was surpassed on November 5, when the number rose to 894, and it climbed until December 2 when hospital admissions peaked just below 2,000. Since then, the number has been trending down.

The data is released daily at 4 p.m. The numbers will be updated daily at this time.

Below is a breakdown of the data and links to related stories.

What to know now:

Governor Jared Polis issued an executive order requiring masks or blankets for anyone inside in public.

Breakdown of coronavirus data

The CDPHE reports that 402,714 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, COVID-19. This is an increase from 400,851 the day before.

The graph below shows the growth in cases, which comes from subtracting the total number of cases from the previous day. A moving average helps to capture a trend over a period of time. This removes some noise from the daily numbers. The line on the graph represents the seven-day moving average of the growth of cases.

Breakdown of immunization data

Colorado is currently in Phases 1A and 1B.

512,021 people were vaccinated with the first dose, compared to 485,139 the day before.

179,360 people were vaccinated with two doses, compared to 149,389 the day before.

679 vaccine suppliers in total.

Colorado received its first delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine on December 14. The United States Food & Drug Administration cleared emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccine in December. Both are about 95% effective and require two doses.

The graph below shows the percentage of the Colorado population that has been vaccinated with one or both doses. Health experts say they expect us to achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Positivity

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10%, this could indicate that the tests are insufficient and that only people who may have COVID are tested. The World Health Organization recommended in May 2020 that the positivity rate be even lower, 5%, to contain the virus.

Death

5,704 deaths among people with COVID-19

5,454 deaths from COVID-19

The majority of deaths 54% concern people over 80 years; 24% of deaths occurred in people aged 70 to 79 and 12% in people aged 60 to 69.

The graph below shows the number of people who have died from COVID-19 based on the date of their death.

On May 15, the CDPHE switched to a difference in the documentation of deaths that broke down into “deaths among cases” and “deaths from COVID-19”. Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist at CDPHE, said on May 18 that deaths in the “among” category are those who tested positive for COVID-19 before or after death. It is done by frontline medical workers. Deaths in the “due to” category are staggered and come from death certificates that the Centers for Disease Control encodes and then forwards to CDPHE. On the CDPHE website, he explains that the two categories should not be on the same schedule due to the differences in reporting.

Hospitalizations

Among those who tested positive for the disease, a total of 22,258 cumulative hospitalizations were reported.

As of Feb. 5, 502 patients had been hospitalized for the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. In the past 24 hours, 85 patients had been transferred or discharged.

(Note: 87% of establishments reported data as of February 5)

The graph below shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19 and the number of people who were released or transferred within 24 hours. This is a key metric as it can indicate whether the Colorados hospital system is overwhelmed by the virus.

Trial

According to the CDPHE, a total of 5,594,425 tests were administered and 2,437,626 people were tested. All 64 counties have reported cases.