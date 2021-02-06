Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange cuts transaction fees on trading





The Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX) announced on Saturday that it was reducing the overhead of trading activities on all foreign exchange transactions from Sunday, February 14.

Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma / Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX) announced on Saturday that it is reducing the overhead of trading activities on all foreign exchange transactions from Sunday, February 14. This move is part of its ADX One strategy to double the market capitalization of listed companies over the next three years. The new pricing structure will be the second time the exchange has reduced its fees in the past two years to further improve market liquidity. The ADX trading commission was reduced in June 2019 as part of Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan 2021 plan to reduce the cost of doing business in the emirate. As part of the new initiative, the fees for all transactions made on ADX are to be reduced by more than 22% to 0.175%, down from 0.225% as of February 14. Attract new liquidity Reducing overall transaction costs for exchange trades is one of the many initiatives we are undertaking to realize our strategy of attracting new sources of liquidity and making listing and investing in ADX a proposition of attractive value, said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, President of Abu Dhabi. Securities Exchange. As part of the new fee structure, ADX has created an incentive plan, applied on an annual basis, for brokerage firms that generate 20 million dirhams in trading commission. Firms that meet the annual incentive requirement will be exempt from any trading commission at ADX for the year in which the threshold is met. The new initiative favors investors looking to expand and diversify their investment portfolios without incurring high transaction costs. Abu Dhabi continues to diversify its economy on a path to long-term sustainable growth, and we are fully aligned with this vision. We will continue to deepen our markets with a wide range of products and services that meet the evolving needs of our stakeholders, ”said Al Hammadi. Increase in market depth Reducing transaction costs will increase the overall depth of the market by decreasing the bid-ask spread on the exchange, an effective way to measure market liquidity. In addition, the new initiative is part of ADX’s efforts to attract more investors by offering more high-quality products and services. “The reduction in overall transaction costs on all transactions made on ADX will complement the steps we have recently taken to attract new institutional investors and generate greater liquidity. It will also reinforce our commitment to providing the highest level of customer service, said Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri. , Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange. ADX 2020 initiatives, including the introduction of market makers and short selling, have increased the number of institutional investors on ADX over the past year. At the same time, the increase in the foreign ownership limits of several listed companies, along with new listings, has contributed to the increase in our market capitalization and fueled our ambition to double it by 2024. The market capitalization of shares listed on ADX exceeded 750 billion dirhams for the first time in 2020, an increase of 39.7% compared to 533 billion dirhams in 2019, and reached 805 billion dirhams at the end of January of this year. year. Meanwhile, the value of securities traded on ADX increased 28% to 72.8 billion dirhams in 2020, compared to 56.8 billion dirhams in 2019.

