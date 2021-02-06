Michigan bars and restaurants have a 10 p.m. curfew. The Super Bowl ends normally after this.

Welcome to 2021, the year it became legal to play the Super Bowl, but it is illegal to watch the entire event in a restaurant or bar.

Michigans’ new 10 p.m. curfew on indoor dining poses a dilemma for bars and restaurants this Sunday. Over the past 20 years, 70% of Super Bowls have ended after 10 p.m.

This century’s average Super Bowl ended at 10:08 p.m., according to the box’s scores. The first ended at 9.45 p.m. in 2010 and the last at 10.45 p.m. in 2013 when a power cut delayed the second half of the year.

What should the restaurant do if the Sunday game goes by a few minutes after 10 p.m.? It’s the question of the week in the industry, said Scott Ellis, executive director of the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association.

I can’t legally give them advice to break the law, Ellis said. But he hopes law enforcement will give restaurants and bars a few grace minutes if the game goes past 10 p.m.

Violations of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order may be enforced by local health departments, local law enforcement, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, or the Department of Agriculture and Development. rural Michigan, said MDHHS spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin.

She did not comment on whether restaurants and bars should be allowed to let guests stay for arrival, if it exceeds 10 p.m.

Another potential hurdle with the 10pm curfew, it doesn’t give people time to sober up after the game before heading home.

Ellis said waiters are trained not to overwhelm customers and will encourage intoxicated customers not to drive home. A Michigan State Police spokesperson said drunk driving was more common on Super Bowl Sunday and soldiers would watch it throughout Sunday night.

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-point underdogs against Patrick Mahomes and the defending Kansas City Chiefs champion.

Navigating a COVID-era Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is typically one of the busiest five days of the year for Michigan bars and restaurants, said Emily Daunt, vice president of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association.

State restrictions and consumer confidence put the normally lucrative business day at risk.

Some customers might not venture out if they think they might be kicked out before the game ends, Daunt said. In addition, some bars and restaurants have put in place limits on how long people can spend at a table as they are limited to 25% of their normal capacity and are pushing table turnover.

That could come into play on Sunday, Ellis said as people typically linger in restaurants and bars longer than usual on Super Bowl Sunday to be able to watch the game.

If people hog a table for three hours and don’t spend a lot of money while there is a line at the door of people waiting for a table, that’s problematic for businesses.

If someone has to be there, we want them to eat, drink and watch the game, Ellis said. But at the same time, we want them to know what they are spending.

Industry executives fear people are avoiding bars and restaurants due to COVID-19 concerns. Senior health officials in Michigan and the United States have warned of Super Bowl gatherings.

Please keep in mind that we need to do this differently this year as we are still seeing so many viruses in our communities, said Dr Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan Medical Director. Michigan largely avoided a post-vacation flare because we all did the right thing. This Super Bowl Sunday please avoid gatherings and if you are gathering please limit it to one other household.

Michigan averages about 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 per day. Although this is much lower than in November and December, when the number peaked at around 7,000 new cases per day, it is still above average in May, June, July, August, September or October.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said people should stay low and cool down for the Super Bowl this year.

As fun as getting together at a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do it, Fauci said.

Conversely, industry leaders are pushing for people to go out on Sundays to support their local restaurants while masquerading, socially distancing themselves and washing their hands.

We all love going out, says Ellis. Of all the years, if you’re thinking about staying home and not going to party, maybe go to your local bar or restaurant, grab some wings and some drinks.

Indoor gatherings in Michigan at residences are legally limited to 10 people from no more than two households. While indoor dining has a 10 p.m. curfew, outdoor dining that meets state standards has no limit.

If people don’t feel safe in a restaurant, Daunt encourages them to order take out food for the game. Some places offer take-out meal kits and take-out cocktails, she said.

Michigans’ reopening strategy has not been based on meeting specific COVID-19 data targets, which is a point of frustration for many business leaders. But the February 1 reopening comes just in time for restaurants and bars to try to recoup some losses during the Super Bowl.

Another reason for optimism is the introduction of sports gambling to Michigan, Ellis said.

Bars and restaurants don’t get a share of the new revenue, but they partner with sports betting organizations to show customers how they can place bets from their phones.

It creates fun within the facility, Ellis said. When someone wins, what does he do? They buy a round of drinks and they tip the waitress.

