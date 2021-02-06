Where will this hot SPAC be in 10 years?

On January 7, Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings III completed its $ 3.7 billion merger with Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV). The deal was exactly what the latter needed, as his liabilities exceed his assets by around $ 488 million and he’s been bleeding cash for some time. Clover Health, however, is anything but an outsider in the healthcare industry. The company also benefits from the support of Alphabet, in the form of a $ 130 million venture capital injection to achieve its goals of disrupting the medical insurance industry.

While plentiful, this investment overshadows the size of the $ 1.2 billion in cash Clover Health received in the takeover, including $ 400 million from Chamath Palihapitiya, the founder of Social Capital. Recently, Palihapitiya has taken the investment world by storm again as he sided with the traders of the now legendary sub-reddit WallStreetBets in their battle for control ofGameStop stock on short sellers. As a result, many Reddit investors are now keenly interested in the venture capital firm. Can Clover Health Make Investors Rich Before 2030?

Not just your everyday medical insurer

On behalf of the federal government, Clover Health offers Medicare Advantage plans for people over 65 and people with disabilities. It boasts of having the lowest direct costs in the country for doctors, specialists, and prescription drugs. Those who sign up see an average lifetime cost savings of 17% when they leave similar programs.

The secret sauce behind these savings lies in the company’s proprietary Clover Assistant platforms, which provide physicians with real-time, data-driven treatment recommendations. It provides solutions for office visits, teleconsultations, home visits and administrative staff. Clover Assistant can reduce the insurer’s premium payment by about 12% compared to a plan without such technology.

Additionally, Clover Health’s platform has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 59. The NPS, a measure of a customer’s willingness to recommend a business’s services, has a scale of 100 to The company’s rating is superb against the backdrop of negative NPS of legacy medical records software vendors of 44 on average.

For these reasons, it’s no surprise that Clover Health has seen tremendous growth in its workforce. Between January 2018 and September 2020, the company’s patient count increased from 30,677 to 57,503. Each member adds approximately $ 10,000 in annual revenue. There are now more than 2,300 physicians serving the needs of Clover Health members.

In the first nine months of 2020, Clover Health increased its revenue from $ 347 million in the first nine months of 2019 to $ 506.7 million. Over the same time periods, the company’s net loss in 2020 was $ 10 million, compared to an impressive net loss of $ 367.3 million for 2019.

The substantial improvement in its effectiveness is mainly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals and patients have started to postpone elective procedures, drastically reducing the amount of premium that health care insurers pay to beneficiaries. Indeed, Clover Health’s healthcare ratio fell to 82% from 98.2% last year.

Despite its good performance, the company is still in the early stages of expansion. Currently, there are no patents protecting the Clover Assistant software. It has an impressive 8% market share, but that only applies to 34 counties in seven states. Looking at that number in more depth, 97.8% of its customers are located in two New Jersey metropolitan areas.

What’s the verdict?

At the moment, Clover Health is trading for around eight times its revenue, which is rather expensive compared to traditional health insurance giants. However, its stock is much cheaper than the leaders in telemedicine. Teladoc HealthandGoodRx. Given its exceptional revenue growth, I would say Clover Health looks less like an insurer and more like a data-driven health tech stock.

But not everyone believes in its potential. Short-selling firm Hindenburg Research released a report on Thursday alleging that Clover Health failed to disclose a Justice Department civil investigation into whether or not it induced referrals of patients paid by federal agencies. The report also pointed to the above-average discounts Clover Health pays its doctors for using its software and highlighted the company’s bad reviews to justify its short stance.

While this may sound rather overwhelming, nothing has proven that yet. Hindenburg did not deny that Clover was experiencing real growth in its membership. In addition, some of the practices mentioned in the Hindenburg report are, by their own admission, systemic for the entire Medicare Advantage industry and do not apply only to Clover Health.

Over 10,000 Americans join Medicare every day. About 36% of them enroll in a Medicare Advantage program. That number could reach 70% by 2040. Over the next five years, total Medicare spending would likely rise to $ 1 trillion, so there is certainly a huge demand in the market for services like those provided. by Clover Health.

Overall, I think Clover Health is a hidden gem, and many investors have yet to discover its potential. It wouldn’t be surprising if the company would become one of the biggest players in the Medicare Advantage market over the next decade with its new capital in hand. If you believe in Clover Health’s technology and that kind of time horizon floats your boat, try its actions. Otherwise, check out these great healthcare stocks instead.