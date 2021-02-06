Bitcoin rally takes crypto market value to another record high

Bitcoin climbed to $ 40,000 in a rally that helped the market value of digital tokens reach a new high.

The largest cryptocurrency rose 5.6% to $ 39,959 on Saturday, approaching the all-time high of nearly $ 42,000 in early January. The value of more than 6,000 tokens being tracked by CoinGecko has reached around $ 1.23 trillion.

The jump comes after another volatile week in cryptocurrencies marked by Elon Musks’ support for Bitcoin and a record boom in Ether, the second largest token. Billionaire Musk also posted tongue-in-cheek tweets about Dogecoin – a Shiba Inu-themed unit that started out as a joke – stimulating buys that pushed its market cap to $ 6 billion.

The developments provide more evidence of how the gyrations of casino-like digital coins are seeping into the mainstream. High-profile supporters of Bitcoin like Musk say it is more widely accepted by the financial community. Regulators, meanwhile, are stepping up volatility warnings that could wipe out investors.

Investor perception is at an all-time high in retail and hedge funds, ”said Jehan Chu, managing partner at blockchain consultancy Kenetic Capital in Hong Kong.

Even so, many investors still view digital coins as a treacherous industry. This was highlighted in the United States, where the 24-year-old founder of two New York-based cryptocurrency hedge funds with more than $ 100 million in investments pleaded guilty on Thursday to securities fraud.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has risen by around 22% this week. The token could consolidate before heading towards $ 50,000, which would imply a market value of around $ 1 trillion, said Mike McGlone, commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Meanwhile, the eight-fold rally of Ethers over the past year is facing possible turmoil from the impending launch of CME Group Inc. futures contracts next week. Contracts can open the door to bearish investors. The digital coin was at $ 1,680 at 10:32 a.m. in London on Saturday.

