UK’s most transmissible COVID-19 variant found in Hawaii





A more transmissible strain of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 has been identified in Hawaii. The State Department of Health’s division of laboratories on Friday confirmed the presence of variant B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the UK. The confirmed specimen is one of four samples previously identified as having a molecular index compatible with variant B.1.1.7, the DOH said in a press release. The other specimens are still being analyzed. “We have already launched contact tracing investigations and are monitoring these cases closely,” said acting state epidemiologist Dr Sarah Kemble. According to the DOH, the variant strain was detected in an Oahu resident with no travel history. This person initially developed symptoms at the end of January. Close contact has also tested positive for COVID-19. Complete genomic sequencing is performed on the sample from the close contact to determine if the B.1.1.7 variant is present. Kemble told a press conference Friday afternoon that the four specimens assessed were from Oahu. The B.1.1.7 variant is highly transmissible and leads to a faster spread than other common strains of COVID-19, according to the DOH. The Division of State Laboratories performs genome sequencing on 300 samples per month. “The samples selected for sequencing represent patients more likely to have variant strains, as well as samples representing all regions of the state,” said Director of the Division of State Laboratories, Dr. Edward Desmond. . “Sequencing will indicate the presence of variant strains with any of the mutations of concern.” “We are concerned about the presence of variant B.1.1.7 in Hawaii, as more contagious strains can lead to increased rates of cases and ultimately require a higher percentage of people to get vaccinated. in order to obtain herd immunity, ”the state said. Director of Health Dr Elizabeth Char. “We are not helpless in the face of this highly transmissible variant,” said Governor David Ige. “We can fight this by getting vaccinated and taking daily measures such as wearing masks, keeping away, washing hands and staying home when sick. And please limit your Super Bowl viewing nights to household members. Together we can stay safe. “







