Call for Bharat Ratna Prize: Ratan Tata asks to stop social media campaign







The president emeritus of the more than $ 100 billion conglomerate Tata has called on social media users to stop the campaign that called on the government to bestow him the country’s highest civilian honor.

"While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by one section of social media in terms of pricing, I would like to humbly ask that such campaigns be ceased," Tata said in a tweet. While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of social media in terms of reward, I would humbly like to l https://t.co/bHYf1zEwTU – Ratan N. Tata (@ RNTata2000) 1612582684000 NEW DELHI: Stating that he considers himself lucky to be an Indian and that he is happy to contribute to the country's growth and prosperity, industrial veteran Ratan Tata on Saturday urged people to refrain from asking for the Bharat Ratna for him. He was reacting to various Twitter users praising him for his contributions, especially inspiring young people with the #BharatRatnaForRatanTata trend.

“Instead, I consider myself lucky to be an Indian and trying to contribute to India’s growth and prosperity,” he added.

One user, while asking others to join the #BharatRatnaForRatanTata campaign, said Tata has inspired young high achievers, telling them that believing in your abilities is essential for success in life.

Another user described him as the “real hero of India” and said that he “really deserved the Bharat Ratna award”.

In response to his tweet, users praised him again.

“And that’s why you are always special to us sir,” one user replied to his tweet.

Another recalled the Tata group’s contributions to the nation and said it would remain “unmatched and unprecedented”.

After retiring as President of Tata Sons in 2012, Tata actively invested in the personal capacity of startups and nurtured young entrepreneurs.







