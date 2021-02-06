NJ passenger launched flight en route to Super Bowl for wearing specialty mask – NBC New York





Since the start of the pandemic, there have been numerous cases where airline passengers have been kicked from flights for refusing to wear face masks. But a New Jersey man was recently taken off a United flight because his mask may have been too much, he says. Robert Joseph said he had not flown since COVID struck last March. He was just about to fly to Tampa recently as his job security made him work at the Super Bowl on Sunday. A few weeks before his flight from Newark to Tampa took off, Joseph purchased a special $ 85 mask that vaguely resembles a gas mask. He came with a face shield and a breathing filter, which made him feel safe. “My wife’s cousin lost her husband to COVID 44 (years old), she was left with a 6 month old and a 2 year old child, so it was a very unfortunate situation but it was kind of wake up everybody that this is no joke we have to take this seriously, ”Joseph said in a virtual interview with NBC New York. “Entering the airport, I felt safe wearing (his mask), like my own little bubble around my face to protect it.” However, when he tried to board his 11-hour flight, Joseph said he was given a different mask. He was told that the one he was wearing went against company policy. “I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said. After a few trips back and forth, Joseph said he put on another mask and took the one he brought with him. It was then that the situation worsened further. “At that point they turned to me and told me it was not allowed on the plane, if you are not happy with our policies you can leave. I said no, I’m fine, I’m going to sit down, you don’t have to hear another word from me, ”Joseph recalls. “At that point, they said no, we already told you to go, to come down. That’s when it got out of hand. If you don’t wear a mask on an MTA train or bus, you could get a summons for $ 50. Pei-Sze Cheng reports from News 4. After being kicked off that flight, he said he had to wait for the next one almost seven hours later. In a statement to NBC New York, United Airlines said it does not allow this type of mask because “it could potentially create certain obstacles in emergency scenarios, such as preventing clear communication between customers and airline members. ‘crew”. Joseph maintains that he was only defending his safety, in addition to everyone else on flight safety. He said the experience left him with a bad taste and that he was planning to return home on another airline. It remains to be seen whether he will be allowed to wear his own mask.







