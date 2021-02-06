Allegheny Health Network Today Hosts COVID Vaccination Clinic by Appointment at PNC Park | News





PITTSBURGH, February 6, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –Allegheny Health Network (AHN) today will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PNC Park, specifically for high-risk patients aged 75 and over. Over 2,000 eligible AHN patients who have been advised to make an appointment have pre-registered for the clinic and will receive a first dose of the vaccine. The clinic is only open to those who have already been scheduled by AHN to receive the vaccine. No walk-in will be accepted. “AHN, Highmark Health and the Pirates of pittsburgh have a long history of working together in various ways to promote the health and well-being of the larger Pittsburgh community and its residents, ”said Cynthia hundorfean, President and CEO of AHN. “We are extremely grateful to the Pirates for helping our community respond to the pandemic by opening PNC Park as an AHN Supplemental Vaccination Clinic site that will help us vaccinate more people in our area through over the next few weeks and months as a supplemental vaccine. the supply becomes available. “ The AHN vaccination clinic is held at the Home Plate Club of PNC Park. ALCO Parking provides free parking for vaccinated people in the lots in front of the Club. Based on the limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, AHN is currently organizing appointment vaccination clinics that target the most vulnerable populations. As the vaccine supply increases and becomes more reliable, AHN will offer vaccination to more people. AHN patients who have a MyChart account will be alerted when a vaccine is available to them for scheduling. The Network will also activate a planning portal on its website (AHN.org/coronavirus) when vaccine appointments become available. About the Allegheny health network Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), a Highmark Health is an integrated health care delivery system serving Western Pennsylvania Region. The network is made up of 13 hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, Health + Well-being pavilions, an organization of salaried doctors, home and community health services, a research institute and a group purchasing organization. The network provides patients with access to a full range of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women’s health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff, and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of osteopathic medicine. Media contact Candace Herrington, Allegheny Health Network, 412-951-893, [email protected] SOURCE Allegheny Health Network

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos