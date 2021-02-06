Union says flight attendants will bear the brunt of US layoffs





A spokesperson for the Association for Professional Flight Attendants said on Friday that it would be primarily flight attendants who would beat the weight of leave if American Airlines were forced to implement involuntary layoffs on March 31. “These flight attendants have been through a lot,” said Paul Hartshorn, Jr. WFAA in Dallas. All of American’s unions have negotiated extended leaves for the flight attendants who are currently on property, who might want to take American some time to save the job of someone who was hired after them. Would also offer a voluntary early departure package to all employees, which would begin on April 1, 2021, the day on which such potential holidays could take place. THE ADVERTISEMENT In fashion now American Airlines this week joined with fellow carriers United and Hawaiian in sending out federally-mandated notices of potential layoffs. American is warning up to 13,000 employees that their jobs are at risk unless the industry receives a third stimulus package that includes government grants and loans. Previously, airlines benefited from $ 25 billion in March 2020 in the first CARES law approved by Congress and $ 15 billion in December after the passage of the second bill. But the two relief bills came with a stipulation that airlines would not fire any employees for six months, or until September 30, 2020, with the first bill and three months, or until March 30, 2021, with the second invoice. Without an expansion of the payroll assistance program, up to 13,000 American Airlines workers could be laid off on April 1, including 4,245 flight attendants, more than any other airline staff. Emergency relief from the Payroll Support Program allowed some members to return to work in December, Hartshorn said, but major airlines like American and United quickly found there was not enough work for rehired employees. Barely two months later, jobs are again called into question, especially for flight attendants. It has just been a very difficult year, said Hartshorn. The same flight attendants are worried about their jobs, and that’s something we thought was overwhelmed at the moment with control of the COVID-19 virus. They just weren’t there yet. “







