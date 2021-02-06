Equity investors earn on average over NT $ 1million in the rat year





Taipei, February 6 (CNA) Equity investors in Taiwan earned an average of around NT $ 1 million (US $ 35,211) during the Rat’s last Lunar Year, spurred by a 30% rise in stock prices, according to the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). On Friday, the last trading session of the year of the rat, the benchmark weighted index on the local main board (Taiex) closed at 15,802.40, or 3,683.69 points, or 30.4%, more than during of the last session of the previous lunar year. , the year of the pig. With the strong stock from last lunar year, the Taiex market cap increased NT $ 11.37 trillion, or 30.92%, from the previous year to NT $ 48.16 trillion. At the end of January, there were 11.28 million equity investors in the stock market, and each was making around NT $ 1.1 million on average, riding the wave of strong market gains, according to data from TWSE. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, market analysts said, global financial markets have remained resilient, with the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks pumping funds into economies. The fallout from these monetary policies has resulted in strong and sustained inflows into Taiwan, analysts said. The Taiex closed above 15,000 points on January 7, ending a record high of 16,153.77 on January 21, and finished at 15,802.40 on Friday on limited profit taking. The gains were driven largely by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the most weighted stock in the local market, which climbed nearly 90% in the year of rat. TSMC has managed to maintain its global lead in the development of high-end technologies and thus weathered the headwinds of the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts said. With its production of highly competitive semiconductor processes, TSMC was able to reallocate capacity after losing orders from one of its major customers, Huawei Technologies Co., which was hit by U.S. sanctions, analysts said. . In the Year of the Rat, TSMC’s market capitalization rose from NT $ 7.75 trillion to NT $ 16.38 trillion, as its shares climbed NT $ 299.00. Its shareholders earned NT $ 309,000 per 1,000 shares, in addition to a cash dividend of NT $ 10 per share. With the stock’s heavy weighting, TSMC’s gains contributed around 2,546 points to the Taiex’s rise over the past lunar year. In 2020, TSMC remained the most profitable company in Taiwan, in terms of net profit, posting a record net profit of NT $ 517.89 billion, or NT $ 19.97 per share. The chipmaker forecasted a 15% sales increase in 2021, in US dollars, while the average growth of the pure-play wafer foundry industry is projected at 10%. Among other companies that contributed significantly to Taiex’s 2020 earnings, integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc. reported net profit of NT $ 41.44 billion, an annual gain of 78.6%, driven by an increase in 5G chip shipments. . In the Year of the Rat, MediaTek stock climbed NT $ 531 from the previous year to close at NT $ 950, with its market cap increasing by NT $ 844.29 billion. Its shareholders earned NT $ 541,500 per 1,000 shares, plus a cash dividend of NT $ 10.5 per share. Trading on the local stock market will resume on February 17, the first trading day of the Year of the Ox, following the Lunar New Year holiday. (By Pan Chi-yi, Chang Chien-chung and Frances Huang) Final item / pc

