Allegheny County Reports 271 Covidies and 30 Deaths
Allegheny County recorded 271 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, as recent daily figures continue to decline.
Reports have not reached 500 cases in nearly three weeks and the county has not reported 1,000 days of cases in the past five weeks, according to data from the Allegheny County Health Department.
Thirty deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing the county’s death toll to 1,527.
This represents 74 more deaths than at the same time last week. Wednesday’s figures included 33 deaths, the highest report for the week.
The dates of death ranged from December 4 to Tuesday; two of which date from December 23 and 23 others from January.
Among the deaths reported on Saturday, two were in their 50s; three in their sixties; eight in their 70s; 10 in their 80s; six in their 90s and one over 100. Twelve of these deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.
The county has accumulated 71,083 cases of covid-19, according to the county health department.
Of the new cases, 247 are confirmed and 24 are listed as probable. Health officials define a probable case as a case in which a patient has a positive viral antigen test or symptoms of covid with “high risk exposure” to someone who has been confirmed to have coronavirus.
The recent batch of samples comprising 1,172 tests was collected from December 18 to Friday. Fifteen positive tests are more than a week old, officials said.
The tests gave a positivity rate of about 21%. Cases vary in age from 3 months to 98 years, with a median age of 40 years.
Four new hospitalizations were reported. Authorities say 4,589 people have been hospitalized – 355 more than at the same time the week before – since the virus was first reported in Allegheny County on March 14. Of those hospitalized, 845 were admitted to an intensive care unit.
Almost a week in February, Allegheny County reported 1,444 cases of covid-19, an average of 241 per day.
Last month, 15,559 cases were reported, an average of 502 per day.
Throughout December, the county had accumulated 25,405 new cases. This represents almost 36% of cases in Allegheny County. This averaged 820 per day.
In November, authorities registered 12,608 new cases. December more than doubled that amount.
In the entire month of October, the county recorded 3,448 new cases of the virus, an increase of 72.3% from September (2,001).
According to the Allegheny County covid website, officials estimate more than 23,000 people have now recovered from the virus.
The website counts people who have recovered based on one of two conditions: it has been 32 days since the person was hospitalized for covid-19 and is still alive; or, if they have not been hospitalized, 14 days since they tested positive.
Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Tribune-Review. You can contact Samson at 412-320-7845, [email protected] or via Twitter .
