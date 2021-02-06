Business
How can Robinhood restrict trading in certain stocks?
Robinhood users recently took to arms when the company made the unpopular move to restrict trading in several stocks, including GameStop (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), Express (NYSE: EXPR), Naked brand group (NASDAQ: NAKD), and Nokia (NYSE: NOK). This decision is the result of the increased capital requirements of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, which provides clearing and settlement services for equity transactions.
On this clip of Motley Fool Live registered on 28 january, Jason Hall, host of “The Wrap” and Fool.com contributors Danny Vena and Dan Caplinger explained how Robinhood is allowed to take such a step.
Jason Hall: Awesome. Okay. The first and most popular question here, Dan Caplinger, is capital growth and it makes sense to revive us. Jason McKenna. What a beautiful name, Jason. What a great name. “Please explain how it is legal for Robinhood to freeze certain accounts so that they don’t buy stocks while allowing others to freely close their positions to minimize their losses while preventing the other from profiting?”
Of course, it’s not just Robinhood. It’s something that I think [Morgan Stanley‘s (NYSE:MS)] E-commerce, Interactive brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR), certainly several brokers have done so today with the whole GameStop saga going on. Dan Caplinger, tell us about that, please.
And Caplinger: Well, I was curious. I took a look at things. I am a lawyer by training, I do not give any legal advice. Danny just posted something the other minute about class action lawsuits that maybe you could post on the chat.
Jason Hall: I just dropped it.
And Caplinger: Impressive. If there is a basis in fact for this, I am not 100% sure. But the first thing I always think of when something happens in a business relationship is I look at the basics of the business relationship. It’s in the customer agreement.
These days when you sign up for stuff, there’s often a 1,500-page document that hardly anyone even pays attention to. You just browse the bottom and click where it says “I agree”. You never think about it again.
But in that deal there is a whole bunch of things that you have agreed to in exchange for using every time it’s service and Robinhood has this customer deal.
I look at and on page 6 of this 33-page client agreement in section 5, subparagraph F, which talks about client representations and responsibilities. He said, “I understand that Robinhood may, at any time, in its sole discretion and without notice to me, prohibit or restrict my ability to trade in securities.”
Basically, in exchange for using Robinhood’s services, you have agreed that if Robinhood is going to say to you, “No, we’re not going to let you buy that stock. We’re not going to let you just sell that stock. We are ‘You’re not going to let yourself cover your position, “he has the right to do.
Now, how many people read this in the agreement? Probably zero. I haven’t read it until now when I was looking for it. I would say pretty much every brokerage agreement that you have, not just Robinhood, probably every broker, has something very similar that gives the broker the discretion to do these things.
The question Jason McKenna raises about “Well how is it fair to do it for some people and not for others?” This, I wonder. There are legal prohibitions against discrimination, but the question is whether you are a protected class. Certainly, the traditional investor versus the Wall Street investor is not a protected class recognized by the courts.
I would be surprised if this class action goes further than all the class actions you have brought against every stock market action. Whenever something goes wrong or well against someone who bets it, it will go respectively right or wrong.
It’s frustrating. But that’s the leverage that the companies you do business with have over you. This is something you have to get used to because just about all of these agreements, whether it’s on the mobile device you use, the internet services you have, they all have that language there to protect them and give them a lot. discretion and do things they don’t usually do. When they do, everyone is surprised. But it’s right there in the agreement that says they can do it.
Jason Hall: The Overton window has changed so much because every time you download an app, every time you install something on your smart TV, all of those things you do every time you do any of these transactions – every time. . You create an account on a new website. It’s the same every time, and we all do the same thing. We run down, tick the boxes we need to and then click “I agree”. The fact that neither of us read it does not exempt us from the fact that this contract is in force. Here we are. That’s not a very satisfactory answer, Dan. Let’s go. You have to do better than that next time.
And Caplinger: I am sorry.
Jason Hall: The truth sometimes hurts.
And Caplinger: There are times when you need to enter into a contract that is not enforceable because it is a membership contract. But willingly opening up a brokerage relationship with someone who offers you free stocks, come on, there’s a price you pay for things. If it’s free in a way, you’re paying something somewhere else.
I am skeptical about everything and it sometimes gives me a negative attitude when I should have a positive attitude. But in this case, it’s totally consistent with the way things are done. On page six of the customer agreement, at the bottom, there is a big F, Purchases under section 5. Jason, if anyone asked where that is. This is where it is.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
