San Antonio businesses selling Girl Scout cookie-themed treats





SAINT ANTHONY Girl Scout cookie season has officially arrived, which means you can see some of your favorite local businesses dreaming about a cookie concoction for a limited time. Each year, Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas team up with local restaurants and venues to offer Girl Scout Cookie-themed treats with a twist. Below is a comprehensive list of local businesses in the San Antonio area offering Girl Scout themed candy and more to the public this year. Tres Leches Cake Clover, image courtesy of Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT – All rights reserved.) The restaurant is located at Stone Oak Parkway # 4100 and offers Trefoil Tres Leches cake. The cake will be available February 12-21 or while supplies last. Image courtesy of Burger Boy. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT – All rights reserved.) Burger Boy announced that the restaurant chain will be serving a Girl Scout cookie-inspired shake in all locations starting February 12. The Thin Mint Shake will be available until March 31 or while supplies last, the company said in a statement. The company claims the shake is a flavorful combination of Girl Scouts Thin Mint Cookie mixed with a specialty blend from Burger Boys and topped with thin chunks of mint on whipped cream. A d Image courtesy of Folklores Coffee House. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT – All rights reserved.) The cafe, located at 5009 S Flores St., offers a Tagalong Latte with peanut butter, caramel mocha with espresso, and a chocolate drizzle with graham crackers. It is not known how long it will be available in stores. Image courtesy of Krista’s Culinary Creations. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT – All rights reserved.) The bakery is located at 7824 Mainland Drive and will be serving several Girl Scout Cookie creations for a limited time. This includes: Samoas: Caramel Apple Crumble Thin mints: Mint Chocolate Chip Cupcake with Chocolate Fudge Frosting Lemon-Ups: Lemon Blueberry Cupcake with Lemon Frosting Do-Si-Dos: Granola and Peanut Granola Bars Tagalongs: Cheesecake with tagalong crust Smores: Chocolate pie with sticky Smores filling Image courtesy of Magnolia Pancake Haus. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT – All rights reserved.) The creperie can be found in several locations in the San Antonio area and offers Samoas waffles from February 14-21. Haus-Made waffles are served with chocolate ganache, salted caramel, toasted coconut topped with Haus-Made whipped cream and a Samoas cookie. Image courtesy of Tandem. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT – All rights reserved.) The cafe is located at 310 Riverside and is expected to serve the following dishes from February 12 to 21, or while supplies last: Mint thin latte $ 5

Samoan milk $ 5 For more information, click Here. To see the full list of companies, click on Here.



