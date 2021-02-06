Portland biotech consultant hit with insider trading fees





Mark Ahn, a Portland biotechnology consultant and assistant professor at Portland State University, has once again broken government securities laws. Federal prosecutors and securities regulators filed separate insider trading charges against the 57-year-old Lake Oswego resident on Friday. The Massachusetts Attorneys’ Office and the Securities and Exchange Commission accused Ahn of making several profitable stock trades based on confidential information he learned from his consulting firm. Federal prosecutors charged him with two counts of securities fraud. The new accusations come less than four years after SEC lawyers accused Ahn of misleading investors by posting more than 100 articles on the Internet touting Galena BioPharma, the company he ran at the time. The articles did not reveal that Galena ordered them, according to the SEC. As part of a settlement, Ahn paid a penalty of $ 667,000, according to SEC documents. In the new cases, the government alleges that Ahn learned of confidential information about Dimension Therapeutics of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and several companies competing to buy it. Ahn was working as a consultant for one of the suitors – Abeona Therapeutics. He participated in a series of weekly meetings with leaders of Abeona to prepare the strategy. Abeona did not emerge as the victorious buyer. But Ahn still managed to make a lot of money, according to the government. He reportedly bought $ 38,891 of Dimension shares in the summer of 2017. A few weeks later, as news of the potential acquisition leaked, Dimensions stock doubled its price. Ahn quickly threw away his stock of Dimension, pocketing nearly $ 50,000 in the process, government lawyers say. The SEC is seeking unspecified civil penalties against Ahn and is also seeking to bar him from serving as an officer or director of a publicly traded company. He did not respond to a message asking for comment on Friday. – Jeff Manning

