Name chosen for Key West airport coronavirus robot





In an online naming contest that drew the maximum number of 1,000 entries in just six hours, Key West International Airport has a name for its coronavirus fighting robot. Ladies and Gentlemen, meet R2Key2. THE ADVERTISEMENT R2Key2 travels through Key West Airport to disinfect indoor spaces to fight the virus. The new name was chosen by a committee of Florida Keys officials from a dozen finalists. The name hails the two fictional R2D2 robots from the Star Wars film franchise quickly comes to mind and the location of the airports on the keys. In fashion now Key West International was among the first airports in the United States to implement one of the unique robots, making its debut in December 2020. The unit emits high intensity UV-C ultraviolet light designed to eliminate 99 , 9% of harmful airborne and surface pathogens. This includes the new coronavirus. The nearly six-foot-tall robot patrols the terminal and other interior spaces overnight after the airport closes to the public. He even plays music while doing his tours. While naming the robot is light in nature, what really concerns us, and makes a priority here in the Florida Keys, is protecting the health of our residents and tourists, Keys Mayor Michelle Coldiron , who helped judge the submissions and is also a member of the tourism board, said in a statement. The robot is now keeping Key West International Airport cleaner and safer for anyone passing through the Florida Keys. The winning name for R2Key2 was submitted by Chelsea Atkins of Bat Cave, NC. Atkins won a vacation to Key West that includes two airline certificates on JetBlue and accommodation at the Gates Hotel Key West for three nights. The prize also includes attraction passes to the Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory, Historic Tours of America, and Sebago Watersports.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos