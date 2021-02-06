“We came very, very close to a market crash”

TipRanks

The 5G revolution could increase these 3 stocks

We now have a full month of 2021 behind us, and a few trends are emerging. The coronavirus crisis may still be with us, but as immunization programs expand, the end is in sight. With President Trump out of place and Democrats holding both Houses of Congress and the White House, politics appear more predictable. And both of these developments bode well for an economic recovery this year. Looking back, to the year that has been, we can also see some trends that have remained firm despite the pandemic, the closures and the supercharged election season. One of the most important is the ongoing deployment of 5G network technology. These new networks bring with them a more complete realization of the promises inherent in the digital world. Faster connections, lower latency, higher online capacity, clearer signals, all will greatly improve the capabilities of the networked world. And it won’t just be mundane things like telecommuting or remote offices that benefit 5G which will allow the Internet of Things and autonomous vehicles to further develop their potential. There is even talk of medical applications, of distant doctors practicing surgery using numerically controlled microsurgical tools. And these are just the possibilities that we can see from now on. Who knows what the future will really bring? To this end, we mined the TipRanks database to learn more about three exciting games in the 5G space. According to The Street, we’ll likely see other interesting developments over the next few years as this technology takes over. Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) The first 5G name sought, Skyworks, is a semiconductor chip maker that generated total revenue of $ 3.4 billion in fiscal 2020. Skyworks, which is the a leading chip supplier for the Apple iPhone series, recorded a massive 68% increase in fiscal first quarter revenue.21 The revenue line reached $ 1.51 billion, a record company, and also much higher than analysts had expected. Much of Skyworks’ first quarter sales success came after Apple launched the 5G-capable iPhone 12 line. Strong sales of the popular handset meant profits were flowing down the supply chain, and Skyworks was channeling a disproportionate share of its business to Apple. In fact, Apple orders represented 70% of Skyworks revenue in the last quarter. The iPhone wasn’t the only 5G handset to receive Skyworks chips, but the company is also a major supplier to Koreas Samsung and Chinas Xiaomi, and has seen demand increase as these companies are also launching 5G-capable smartphones. Finally, Skyworks supplies semiconductor chip components to the wireless infrastructure industry, especially small cell transmission units which are important in the wireless signal propagation network. As wireless service providers move to 5G transmission, Skyworks has seen orders for its products increase. In his Skyworks for Benchmark note, 5-star analyst Ruben Roy writes: SWKS significantly exceeded consensus estimates and provided guidance for the March quarter that is also well ahead of consensus estimates as revenue 5G mobile and broad segment revenues continued to accelerate. With the continued strength of the design momentum and client activity, we are encouraged by the confident tone of SWKS regarding the overall demand environment and the opportunities for increased content. Based on his comments, Roy is pricing SWKS a buy with a target price of $ 215. At current levels, this implies a 20% increase for the coming year. (To look at Roys’ track record, click here) Roy is broadly in line with the rest of Wall Street, which has awarded SWKS 13 buy notes and 7 taken in the past three months – and sees the stock grow from about 15% over the next. 12 months, at a target price of $ 205.69 (see SWKS market analysis on TipRanks) Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Qorvos main products are chipsets used in the construction of radio frequency transmission systems that power wifi and broadband communication networks. The connection of this niche to 5G is clear, as network providers upgrade their RF hardware to 5G, they also upgrade the semiconductor chips that control the systems. This chipmaker has a solid niche, but it’s not resting on its laurels. Qorvo is actively developing a range of new products specifically for 5G systems and deployment. This 5G radio frequency product portfolio includes phase shifters, switches and integrated modules, and contains both infrastructure and mobile products. Qorvo recorded total revenue of $ 3.24 billion for fiscal 2020. This revenue represents a 4.8% increase year-over-year and company sales accelerated in fiscal 2021. The latest quarterly report, for the second fiscal quarter, showed $ 1.06 billion in revenue, up 31% year-on-year. Rajvindra Gill, 5-star analyst at Needham, is bullish on Qorvos’ outlook, noting: Qorvo has reported strong sales and gross margins as 5G momentum spills over into CY21 on atypical seasonality … plans to manufacture 5G 500M handsets in 2021, with an additional $ 5-7 of content / unit from 4G to 5G. Management believes ultra-broadband adoption will be a key growth driver for smartphones going forward … “To that end, Gill sets a price target of $ 220 on QRVO stocks, suggesting a growth margin of 31% in 2021. As a result, it assesses the (To see Gills history, click here) What other analysts say? 13 buys and 6 holds represent a moderate buy analyst consensus. given the average price target of $ 192.28, stocks could climb around 15% of current levels. (See QRVO stock market analysis on TipRanks) Telefonakiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) From chipsets, go to handsets. Ericsson, the Swedish telecommunications giant has long been a leader in mobile technology, and is well known for its infrastructure and software that makes IP networking, broadband, cable TV and other telecommunications services possible. . Ericsson is the world’s largest company European telecommunications company and the largest provider of 2G / 3G / 4G infrastructure outside of China. But all of this is in the background. Ericsson is also a leader in the role of growing 5G networks in Europe. Ericsson is involved in the deployment of 5G in 17 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia, and its product line includes infrastructure base units and handsets, giving the company an interest in all aspects of the new 5G networks. Ericssons’ revenue performance in 2020 was not particularly disrupted by the corona crisis. Yes, the top line fell in the first quarter, but that was in line with the company’s historical model of increasing revenue from the first to the fourth quarter. While the company’s revenue in 1H20 declined slightly year-over-year, gains in 2H20 were higher. In the third quarter, revenue of $ 6.48 billion was up 8.7% year-on-year, and fourth-quarter revenue of $ 8.08 billion was up 17% compared to the previous year. The company’s shares also performed well in the corona year, posting a 64% 12-month gain. Raymond James 5-star analyst Simon Leopold bluntly attributes Ericssons recent gains to his participation in 5G deployments. The expected deployment of 5G in Japan has started. Share gains continue as Ericsson takes advantage of the challenges faced by its biggest competitors and more carriers embrace 5G, it seems clear that Ericsson should gain market share … The competitor Nokia has avoided Chinese 5G plans, citing challenges to profitability, but Ericsson appears to be capitalizing on the difficult region. Leopold rates this stock as an outperformance (i.e. a buy), and its price target of $ 15 implies upside potential of around 14% for the coming year. (To see Leopolds’ track record, click here) Analyst Raymond James, while bullish on ERIC, is actually less so than the Wall Street consensus. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 unanimous reviews, and the average price target of $ 16.50 indicates potential for growth of 25% from the stock price of $ 13.19 . (See ERIC Stock Analysis on TipRanks) To find great ideas for 5G stocks traded at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all the information about TipRanks stocks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.