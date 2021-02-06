10 Oregon Postal Codes With Newest Coronavirus Cases





Oregon ended January with a slight week-over-week increase in coronavirus cases, halting the strong downward trajectory that was showing signs of progress. Registered state 4,786 confirmed or suspected coronavirus infections for the week ending Sunday, January 31, an increase of 16% over the previous week. The rise in cases has exceeded the 2% gain in weekly testing. Weekly cases are down about half from the records set in December. But they remain much higher than at any time before November, with weekly cases about double the July peak. Postal codes in the Interstate 5 corridor from Portland to Medford recorded the most new cases of the coronavirus last week. The Oregonian / OregonLive monitors state coronavirus data, reporting by zipcode areas with the biggest weekly changes. Our analysis also highlights the areas with the most new cases compared to the population. (Click on here for an interactive map). Here’s a quick summary of the communities that added the most new cases for the week ending Sunday, January 31: 97220 East Portland (Parkrose, Parkrose Heights, Sumner, South Madison) This Multnomah County zip code added 135 cases, bringing its total to 1,450. It’s the 23rd most in Oregon and the 46th most per capita since the start of the pandemic. 97403 Eugene That Lane County zip code added 93 cases, bringing its total to 576. It’s the 86th most in Oregon and the 66th most per capita since the start of the pandemic. 97301 Salem That Marion County zip code added 84 cases, bringing its total to 3,159. That’s the highest number in Oregon and the 32nd largest per capita since the start of the pandemic. 97501 Medford This Jackson County zip code added 81 cases, bringing its total to 2,213. It is the 10th highest in Oregon and 48th per capita since the start of the pandemic. 97330 Corvallis This Benton County zip code added 77 cases, bringing its total to 972. It’s the 52nd-highest number in Oregon and the 209th-highest per capita since the start of the pandemic. 97504 Medford This Jackson County zip code added 76 cases, bringing its total to 1,829. It’s the 14th highest in Oregon and 77th per capita since the start of the pandemic. 97401 Eugene This Lane County zip code added 74 cases, bringing its total to 1,409. It is the 26th highest in Oregon and 120th per capita since the start of the pandemic. 97527 Grants Pass That Josephine County zip code added 71 cases, bringing its total to 835. It’s the 63rd most in Oregon and 207th most per capita since the start of the pandemic. 97233 East Portland / Gresham (Hazelwood / Glenfair / Centennial / Rockwood) This Multnomah County zip code added 71 cases, bringing its total to 2,999. It’s the second-highest number in Oregon and the 15th-highest per capita since the start of the pandemic. 97128 McMinnville This Yamhill County zip code added 69 cases, bringing its total to 1,604. This is the 18th highest in Oregon and 68th per capita since the start of the pandemic. Here’s a quick summary of the communities with at least 20 new cases that added the most new cases per capita for the week ending Sunday, January 31: 97403 Eugene That postcode registered 69 new or suspected new infections per 10,000 people in the week ending Sunday, up slightly from the previous week. The Lane County zip code added 93 new cases, bringing its total to 576. 97882 Umatilla That zip code recorded 54 new or suspected new infections per 10,000 people in the week ending Sunday, down about a quarter from the previous week. The Umatilla County zip code added 43 new cases, bringing its total to 1,418. 97220 Portland East / Gresham (Parkrose, Parkrose Heights, Sumner, Madison South) That postcode registered 46 new or suspected new infections per 10,000 people in the week ending Sunday, more than double the previous week. The Multnomah County zip code added 135 new cases, bringing its total to 1,450. 97070 Wilsonville That zip code recorded 27 new or suspected infections per 10,000 people in the week ending Sunday, down from the previous week. The Clackamas County zip code added 67 new cases, bringing its total to 956. 97862 Milton-Freewater This zip code recorded 25 new or suspected infections per 10,000 people in the week ending Sunday, up slightly from the previous week. The Umatilla County zip code added 30 new cases, bringing its total to 788. 97058 The Dalles That zip code recorded 24 new or suspected infections per 10,000 people in the week ending Sunday, up from the previous week. The Wasco County zip code added 49 new cases, bringing its total to 1,073. 97741 Madras That postcode registered 23 new or suspected infections per 10,000 people in the week ending Sunday, up slightly from the previous week. The Jefferson County zip code added 29 new cases, bringing its total to 895. 97013 Canby That postcode registered 22 new or suspected new infections per 10,000 people in the week ending Sunday, up from the previous week. The Clackamas County zip code added 54 new cases, bringing its total to 1,123. 97317 Salem That zip code recorded 21 new or suspected infections per 10,000 people in the week ending Sunday, up significantly from the previous week. The Marion County zip code added 54 new cases, bringing its total to 1,227. 97361 Monmouth That postcode registered 21 new or suspected infections per 10,000 people in the week ending Sunday, up sharply from the previous week. The Polk County zip code added 26 new cases, bringing its total to 377. – Brad Schmidt; [email protected]; 503-294-7328; @_brad_schmidt

