Profit reporting season will reveal how much companies have banked following COVID lockdowns

What profits have large companies made during the lockdowns?

We’ll see some evidence this week, when some of the biggest companies on the Australian stock exchange release their earnings results.

Among the companies reporting profits are Telstra, Commonwealth Bank, AMP, AGL Energy and Insurance Australia Group.

Will their results contribute to the debate on the disconnect between stock market performance and the “real” economy?

What about the JobKeeper program and executive bonuses?

International Monetary Fund says central banks are responsible

In August last year, after U.S. stock markets had already returned to near record levels despite the country’s deep recession and pandemic, the IMF released a paper on the disconnect between markets and economies in 2020.

The article’s researchers said they considered several disconnect hypotheses (focusing on the United States and Europe).

The most convincing hypothesis, they said, was “that unprecedented monetary policy measures pushed up asset prices” by causing “risk premiums and risk-free discount rates” to fall sharply.

Or, in simple English: with central banks all over the world cutting interest rates to historically low levels and pumping their financial systems with oceans of liquidity, it was much cheaper to make financially risky investments, so that investors had treated the stock markets (even more). like casinos, causing asset prices to soar as real economic indicators deteriorated.

IMF researchers said this posed two problems.

First, he suggested that when central banks finally unwind their unprecedented policies, it “could trigger a reversal in asset valuations,” that is, sharp falls in the stock markets.

Second, it could undermine public confidence in monetary policy.

“The perception that monetary policy has supported financial markets and investors while being unable to revive real activity and reduce unemployment could reignite the debate on the implications of monetary policy measures on inequality and on accountability and central bank independence, ”the IMF document warned.

Janet Yellen, former chairman of the US Federal Reserve and now Secretary of the Treasury under US President Joe Biden, made a similar point in an interview with the Washington Post.

“The stock market is not the economy,” she warned.

“The economy is production and employment, and there are shortages in virtually all sectors of the [US] economy.”

In Australia, things are different

However, in Australia, the stock market was more tied to reality last year.

The Reserve Bank’s latest monetary policy statement on Friday noted that the ASX200 (which tracks the 200 largest companies on the Australian stock exchange) was still around 2% below its February 2020 high on a total return basis, which takes into account dividends. .

He said stock prices in the resources sector were almost back to their previous highs in early 2020, largely contributing to the ASX200’s rise since March, and that in recent months, major miners had performed strongly on the back of rising iron ore prices.

Explainer: What is quantitative easing? The Reserve Bank has launched a $ 100 billion bond buying program as it battles COVID-19's blow to the economy, so what does it entail and how it works- does he?

He also noted that the financial sector remained 12% below its February 2020 high, in part reflecting the substantial allowances Australian banks had made for a potentially large increase in bad loans.

However, at close of business on Friday, bank stocks propelled the ASX200 index to an 11-month high after the RBA said it would extend its “quantitative easing” program by an additional $ 100 billion this year. .

The announcement raised the share price of Commonwealth Bank (+ 1.8%), Westpac (+ 2%), ANZ (+ 2.1%), NAB (+ 2.1%), AMP ( + 2.9%), Bank of Queensland (+ 2.2 percent) and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (+1.5 percent), which boosted the index.

The governor of the RBA is not concerned

RBA Governor Philip Lowe, appearing before a parliamentary committee on Friday, said the failure of the Australian equity market to reach record highs suggested that the RBA’s unprecedented monetary easing had not damaged integrity of stock prices in Australia.

“Sometimes I look at this analysis and ask, ‘Why are people so worried? because the current value of, at least, the Australian stock market is lower than it was at the start of last year, ”said Dr Lowe.

“At the moment, I have no particular concerns regarding asset valuation.

“These concerns could emerge over time. The same goes for housing. People often talk about housing and equity, [but] the national house price index is where it was just four years ago.

“It is possible that these low interest rates could generate unsustainable increases in asset prices, but they are not yet.”

What about executive bonuses?

As the reporting season heats up, the spotlight could be on executive bonuses.

In September, an analysis of the financial reports of 290 of Australia’s largest publicly traded companies by corporate governance board Ownership Matters found that at least 25 companies paid their executives bonuses last year, worth a total of $ 24.3 million, after claiming JobKeeper grants.

It came after Jennifer Westacott, the managing director of the Business Council of Australia, called on companies to refrain from paying management bonuses if they received JobKeeper payments.

Explanation of changes to JobKeeper JobKeeper and JobSeeker will change at the end of September. Here's what you need to know.

“It wasn’t designed for that. It was designed to allow people to work,” Ms. Westacott said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was asked about the matter on Monday.

He was asked what “concrete action” he would take to ensure that companies that took millions of dollars from taxpayers under JobKeeper, before channeling them into bonuses and dividends for executives, paid back.

But he dismissed the question.

“I am not in the politics of envy,” Mr. Morrison said.

“If some companies feel they want to put it back [money] back, great. Good for them.

“But let’s not lose sight, in a kind of envy story, that this program has not changed the course of the nation.”

Auditor General to investigate JobKeeper

However, two days later on Wednesday, the Auditor General said he would investigate the $ 100 billion JobKeeper program after concerns were raised about the program, including how companies receiving JobKeeper paid out payments. bonuses and dividends to executives.

The Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) said its audit of the system would include an assessment of whether the Australian Tax Office (ATO) had “implemented effective measures to protect the integrity of JobKeeper payments” , and whether the ATO had “effectively monitored and reported on the operational performance of the system”.

It will complete its audit by October.

A number of companies said they would return the money they received under the JobKeeper program, including Toyota, Domino’s and Super Retail Group.

Companies reporting earnings results this week:

Tuesday 9

Challenger Financial Services (ASX: CGF)

Challenger Financial Services (ASX: CGF) Suncorp Group (ASX: SUN)

Wednesday 10

Insurance Australia Group (ASX: IAG)

Insurance Australia Group (ASX: IAG) Commonwealth Bank (ASX: CBA)

Commonwealth Bank (ASX: CBA) Alliance Aviation Services (ASX: AQZ)

Alliance Aviation Services (ASX: AQZ) Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1)

Thursday 11

AMP Ltd (ASX: AMP)

AMP Ltd (ASX: AMP) AGL Energy (ASX: AGL)

AGL Energy (ASX: AGL) Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: ASX)

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: ASX) Range energy (ASX: BPT)

Range energy (ASX: BPT) Kelly Partners (ASX: KPG)

Kelly Partners (ASX: KPG) Magellan Financial Group (ASX: MFG)

Magellan Financial Group (ASX: MFG) Telstra Corporation (ASX: TLS)

Telstra Corporation (ASX: TLS) Transurban group (ASX: TCL)

Transurban group (ASX: TCL) Newcrest Mining (ASX: NCM)

Friday 12

Baby Bunting Group (ASX: BBN)