Forget the gold. I use Warren Buffett’s advice to beat the stock market





Warren Buffett has generally had a negative outlook on gold over the past few decades. While some investors have sought refuge in the precious metal during times of economic uncertainty, it has instead bought high quality companies when they are trading low. His strategy was a huge success. It has easily outperformed the stock market over the long term and may continue to do so in the future. Therefore, rather than investing silver in gold when the economy is currently facing a difficult short-term future, buying undervalued stocks could be a more profitable decision. The risks of investing in gold Warren Buffett’s avoidance of gold may be in part due to stock market history. Even though it has experienced many downturns in the past, it has always recovered. Therefore, a strategy that seeks to buy stocks cheap and hold them for the long term has generally been a good way to take advantage of the market cycle. In contrast, many investors buy gold when economic uncertainty is high. Its defensive qualities mean that it is generally less correlated with the outlook for global GDP growth. However, buying gold at such times can mean paying a high price which limits opportunities for capital growth. In addition, investor sentiment has always improved after the worst market declines. As such, Buffett’s strategy of betting on a recovery through cheap stocks could be much more profitable than buying gold before a likely reduction in risk aversion among investors. Warren Buffett’s focus on quality Of course, Warren Buffett isn’t just looking to buy cheap stocks. It focuses above all on the quality of a business. For him, this means identifying companies with large economic moats. For example, it could be a unique product, strong brand loyalty, or a cost base significantly lower than industry peers. A wide economic divide can produce higher margins, more resilient financial performance, and faster growing profitability over the long term. Buffett seeks to identify high quality companies when they are temporarily trading low. This may be due to economic weakness, but also to weak operating conditions in the industry. When a company has a wide economic divide, a solid strategy for overcoming short-term difficulties, and the financial means to put its plan into action, Buffett has often invested. A long-term vision A strategy that seeks to buy high quality businesses at low prices requires a long time horizon. While the economy has always returned to growth after recessions and the stock market has made gains after each previous downturn, it may take time for these events to occur. Warren Buffett has an extremely long time horizon. This allows all his purchases to recover from their short-term challenges. In doing so, they have often outperformed the broader stock market and produced significantly higher returns than gold. Where to invest $ 1000 now When investment expert Scott Phillips has stock advice, he can pay to listen. After all, Motley Fool’s flagship Share Advisor newsletter that he’s been running for more than eight years has offered thousands of paying members stock picks that have doubled, tripled, or even more. * Scott has just revealed what he believes to be the five best ASX stocks for investors to buy now. These stocks are trading at very low prices and Scott thinks they are a great buy right now. See the 5 actions * Returns from June 30



Crazy motleycontributor Peter Stephens has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool Australia does not have a position in any of the titles mentioned. The Motley Fool has adisclosure policy.

