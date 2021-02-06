Buy IndGrid InvIT Investment Trust shares on the stock exchanges





IndiGrid Logo (PRNewsfoto / IndiGrid)

There was an announcement in the recent budget allowing foreign portfolio investors to invest in debt securities of real estate investment trusts or real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts or invITs. This is a welcome and positive step for InvITs and REITs, as it now opens up an alternative source of finance for the sector and provides access to a large pool of debt capital at competitive prices. It will also benefit foreign portfolio investors as it opens up a new investment channel for them to invest in the country. Large global institutional investors have long asked the government to allow REITs and InvITs to incur debt with foreign investors, and this new regulatory change will give the real estate and infrastructure sector a huge boost. Investments by foreign portfolio investors and insurance companies in these instruments are tailored to their liability management needs as they match their credit and risk profile. Experts who follow the industry believe the move will significantly reduce the cost of funding REITs and InvITs and improve returns for investors. The budget also exempted dividend payments on TDS REITs and InvITs, making it more lucrative, providing more transparency and reducing administrative costs for the industry. Previously, dividends received from REITs and InvITs were tax-free in the hands of investors, but were changed last year. However, the government subsequently amended the amendment, but with a caveat that if REITs and InvITs pay a higher corporate tax rate, the dividend received is tax-free in the hands of the government. beneficiary. Currently in the REIT space, Embassy Parks REIT and Mindscape Business Park REIT are publicly traded, while there are two listed InvIT entities such as IRB InvIT Fund and IndGrid Trust respectively. Besides the Brookfield REIT IPO which is currently open for subscription, there are many more in the pipeline such as Tata Realty, DLF Realty, Powergrid InvIT, etc. that will hit the markets to raise capital from investors. Infrastructure projects have faced enormous challenges due to the inability of traditional financial institutions and NBFCs to provide long-term financing due to the asset-liability mismatch and the problems of liquidity. Analysts who follow the industry expect an investment opportunity of $ 60 billion over the next two years. Indian retail investors who are looking for traditional investments such as fixed deposits, post systems, bonds, etc. may invest a small amount in the purchase of units of the 4 listed REITs and InvITs. In a low interest rate environment where options are limited, retail investors can invest in these tax-advantaged instruments for reasonable income payments and capital appreciation. Our choice would be to invest in IndGrid InvIT Investment Trust by buying their shares on the stock exchanges.

Rajiv Kapoor is a Stock Broker, Certified Mutual Fund Expert and MDRT Insurance Agent.

