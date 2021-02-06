Business
Here’s everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Peterborough
COVID-19 was one of the most disruptive crises of the time, but the distribution of vaccines gives hope that it will end.
But many still wonder when they will be able to get vaccinated and get vaccinated, so that everyone’s life can start to return to normal.
So here is everything we know about the vaccine rollout in Peterborough, with information from Peterborough Public Health and Health Canada.
Who gets the vaccine first?
Due to the vaccine shortage, only residents of Peterborough’s long-term care facilities will receive their first injection of the Moderna vaccine in the first wave.
Phase 1 of the deployment prioritizes “priority populations,” such as residents, essential long-term care staff and caregivers, healthcare workers, First Nations, Métis and Inuit, and adults receiving chronic home care.
When can I get vaccinated?
It depends on your age, where you live and what your job is.
Adults aged 80 and over will be given priority in Phase 2, which is scheduled to begin in March. From then on, the required age will decrease by five years at a time.
Other priority groups for Phase 2 include people living or working in collective care facilities, essential frontline workers such as first responders or educators, and those facing high-risk chronic illnesses.
The final phase will begin in August and allow everyone to get vaccinated.
How are we going to get vaccinated?
Various methods are used to get the vaccine into people’s arms.
During the early stages of Phase 1, hospital staff visit long-term care homes and administer doses to residents.
A hospital vaccination site is also planned, targeting health workers and living communities.
Then, mass vaccination sites will be planned, targeting priority groups first before spreading to the general public.
These clinics will be hosted on site in First Nations communities, pharmacies and other settings.
How many people need to be vaccinated?
About 75% of the local population will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for herd immunity to take hold.
At this point, the situation may slowly start to return to normal.
How safe is the vaccine?
Vaccines approved by Health Canada are safe, but some groups will not be able to or are advised against getting vaccinated.
Pregnant women were among the groups not included in clinical trials, so getting vaccinated yet is not recommended.
“There is a good chance that you will experience transient side effects”, says medical officer of health Dr Rosana Salvaterra, adding that they shouldn’t last more than a few days and are a sign that your immune response is on.
Dr Salvaterra also says that the myth that the vaccine changes your DNA is not true and that vaccines do not come close to your DNA.
Loading…
Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…
Once vaccinated, do I have to wear a mask and a physical distance?
Yes, Peterborough Public Health has stressed that following public health rules will remain important even once the general public has started to get vaccinated.
When the periods start to ease, the health unit will let people know.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]