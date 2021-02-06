Here’s everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Peterborough

The COVID-19 vaccination rollout has started in Peterborough, but not everyone is eligible yet.



COVID-19 was one of the most disruptive crises of the time, but the distribution of vaccines gives hope that it will end.

But many still wonder when they will be able to get vaccinated and get vaccinated, so that everyone’s life can start to return to normal.

So here is everything we know about the vaccine rollout in Peterborough, with information from Peterborough Public Health and Health Canada.

Who gets the vaccine first? Due to the vaccine shortage, only residents of Peterborough’s long-term care facilities will receive their first injection of the Moderna vaccine in the first wave.

Phase 1 of the deployment prioritizes “priority populations,” such as residents, essential long-term care staff and caregivers, healthcare workers, First Nations, Métis and Inuit, and adults receiving chronic home care.

When can I get vaccinated? It depends on your age, where you live and what your job is.

Adults aged 80 and over will be given priority in Phase 2, which is scheduled to begin in March. From then on, the required age will decrease by five years at a time.

Other priority groups for Phase 2 include people living or working in collective care facilities, essential frontline workers such as first responders or educators, and those facing high-risk chronic illnesses.

The final phase will begin in August and allow everyone to get vaccinated.

How are we going to get vaccinated? Various methods are used to get the vaccine into people’s arms.

During the early stages of Phase 1, hospital staff visit long-term care homes and administer doses to residents.

A hospital vaccination site is also planned, targeting health workers and living communities.

Then, mass vaccination sites will be planned, targeting priority groups first before spreading to the general public.

These clinics will be hosted on site in First Nations communities, pharmacies and other settings.

How many people need to be vaccinated? About 75% of the local population will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for herd immunity to take hold.

At this point, the situation may slowly start to return to normal.

How safe is the vaccine? Vaccines approved by Health Canada are safe, but some groups will not be able to or are advised against getting vaccinated.

Pregnant women were among the groups not included in clinical trials, so getting vaccinated yet is not recommended.

“There is a good chance that you will experience transient side effects”, says medical officer of health Dr Rosana Salvaterra, adding that they shouldn’t last more than a few days and are a sign that your immune response is on.

Dr Salvaterra also says that the myth that the vaccine changes your DNA is not true and that vaccines do not come close to your DNA.

Once vaccinated, do I have to wear a mask and a physical distance? Yes, Peterborough Public Health has stressed that following public health rules will remain important even once the general public has started to get vaccinated.

When the periods start to ease, the health unit will let people know.

