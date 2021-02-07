Core One Labs Engages Donohoe Advisory for Nasdaq Listing and Hosts Special Investor Call with Dr. Robert EW Hancock to Demonstrate Recent Research Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2021 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL) (OTC PINK: CLABF) (Frankfurt: LD62) (WKN: A2P8K3) (the “Company”) announces that it has engaged Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC (“Donohoe Advisory”) in the in its efforts to seek listing of its common shares on a NASDAQ stock exchange. The company expects that listing its common shares on NASDAQ will increase investor awareness and market liquidity for shareholders.

Donohoe Advisory was founded by Dave Donohoe in 2004, and since then the company has successfully represented hundreds of companies on a wide range of listing matters for both the NASDAQ Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange. Donohoe’s senior advisory team previously worked for NASDAQ or the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Prior to forming Donohoe Advisory, Dave Donohoe spent over nine years at NASDAQ, where he eventually served as Chief Counsel in the Listing Qualifications department. Other senior advisers include Katherine Roberson Petty, former senior counsel in the NASDAQ Legal Counsel’s Office, Bruce Poignant, former NYSE executive in their financial markets group, Tamara Kondic, former director of the Nasdaq Stock listing qualifications department Market LLC, and David Compton, former director of corporate governance interpretations at NASDAQ.

The NASDAQ is ranked second in the world in terms of market capitalization, behind the New York Stock Exchange. To be eligible for public listing, a company must be registered with the United Sates Securities and Exchange Commission, must have at least three market makers, and must meet minimum requirements for assets, capital, shares public and shareholders.

With investor interest growing in the psychedelic space, the company believes that a short-term listing on NASDAQ is the most appropriate. The interest of investors is also to acquire top executives and celebrities and to provide exposure to invest in the future of psychedelic sectors. Hedge fund billionaire Steven Cohen, Joby Pritzker, co-founder of Tao Capital and heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, as well as billionaire Bob Parsons founder of GoDaddy and golf equipment maker PXG, all donated to the Multidisciplinary Association for Robust Psychedelics (MAPS) – a nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the prudent uses of psychedelics and marijuana.

The story continues

Compass Pathways was the first psychedelic company to complete an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on NASDAQ last year, with billionaire Peter Thiel holding an approximate 7.54% stake. ATAI Life Sciences is another company in the psychedelics sector expected to go public this year with an expected valuation of between $ 1 billion and $ 2 billion. In addition to these new players, which will be available soon, the psychedelic space has witnessed the launch of a new ETF – the Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index – which further indicates that the appetite for psychedelics is growing at a rapid rate. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the psychedelic drug market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% over the next eight years to reach 6.85 billion by 2027.

“Donohoe Advisory is the premier consultancy for managing the legal requirements, regulatory issues and application processes necessary for a successful implementation. Listing the company on NASDAQ will open up access to the largest institutional and Wall Street investors looking for investment in the psychedelic space. I anticipate that Core One Labs will generate strong investor interest as its operations are on par with other NASDAQ-listed companies in space. In addition, this greater exposure would lead to a more reasonable valuation, as management believes that the company is significantly undervalued compared to its peers.Said Joel Shacker, CEO of the company.

Readers are cautioned that while the company has engaged Donohoe Advisory as part of its efforts to seek listing on NASDAQ, the company has yet to apply for a listing or make the final decision to proceed with a listing. Completion of a listing is subject to regulatory approvals and compliance with applicable listing requirements and will require consolidation of the outstanding share capital of the Company in order to meet minimum market value requirements. If the Company chooses to proceed with a listing, it is expected that its common shares would continue to trade in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PST, 4:30 p.m. EST, 10:30 p.m. CET, with Dr. Robert EW Hancock, Chairman and Joel Shacker, CEO to discuss development and strategy.

Dr. Robert EW Hancock will discuss progress at Core One’s Lab in British Columbia. It will provide updates on the main milestones achieved. It will also provide an in-depth look at the psychedelic space and what Core One Labs is doing that separates itself from other companies in that space.

PARTICIPANTS ‘PHONE NUMBERS

Canada / United States TF: 1-800-319-4610

International toll: + 1-604-638-5340

Germany TF: 0800-180-1954

Callers should dial 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time and simply request to join the call

REPLAY OF THE CONFERENCE (for distribution)

Canada / United States TF: 1-800-319-6413

International toll: + 1-604-638-9010

Access code for proofreading: 6172

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs Inc. is a research and technology company focused on the life sciences and commercialization of psychedelic drugs through novel delivery systems and assisted psychedelic psychotherapy. The company has developed a patent-pending thin-film oral tape (the “Technology”) that instantly dissolves when placed in the mouth and delivers organic molecules in precise amounts to the bloodstream, maintaining excellent bioavailability. . With this technology, the company intends to further develop its IP technology to focus on delivering psychedelic molecules with an initial focus on psilocybin. Core One also has an interest in walk-in medical clinics which maintain a database of over 200,000 combined patients. Through research and development at these clinics, including the integration of its intellectual property related to psychedelic treatments and new drug therapies, the Company intends to work towards regulatory approval of research that advances the treatments derived from psychedelics for mental health disorders.

Core One Labs Inc.

Joel shacker

Chief Executive Officer

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

[email protected]

1-866-347-5058

Disclaimer:

The Canadian Stock Exchange has not reviewed and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release.

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this press release. These statements reflect the current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations of management. They are not guarantees of future performance. The company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. These factors include, among others: risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and government regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. In addition, psilocybin is currently a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and possession of substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) without a prescription constitutes a criminal offense. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication. Core One Labs Inc. has no direct or indirect involvement in the illegal sale, production or distribution of psychedelics in the jurisdictions in which it operates. Although Core One Labs Inc. believes that psychedelics can be used to treat certain medical conditions, it does not advocate the legalization of psychedelics for recreational purposes. Core One Labs Inc. does not process psychedelics except in clinical and laboratory trials conducted under approved regulatory frameworks.

SOURCE: Core One Labs Inc.

See the source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/628211/Core-One-Labs-Engages-Donohoe-Advisory-for-Nasdaq-Listing-and-Schedules-Special-Investor-Call-with-Dr-Robert-EW-Hancock- demonstrate recent research results